Trump says ‘small number’ of US troops to remain in Syria oil area

US President Donald Trump says that a “small number” of US troops will remain at Syria’s oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country.

“We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil,” he says in a televised address from the White House.

Trump also announces that the US will be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.

— AFP