Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Robert Mueller’s report reveals that US President Donald Trump had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.

In a previously unreported episode, the report says that in June 2017, Trump directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to call the acting attorney general and say that Mueller must be ousted because he had conflicts of interest.

McGahn refused — deciding he would rather resign than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre of Watergate firings fame.

For all of that, Mueller says in his report that he could not conclusively determine that Trump had committed criminal obstruction of justice.

— AP