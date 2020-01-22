The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Turkey urges Russia to halt Syrian government attacks after family killed
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister urges Russia to halt the Syrian government’s attacks in the war-torn Arab country, a day after airstrikes on rebel-held sectors and the shelling of government-held areas killed at least 17 people, including an entire family.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insists it is Moscow’s responsibility to stop the violence as Russia has been a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.
The Syrian government has been carrying out an offensive on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, and the rebel-held parts of nearby Aleppo province. The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom fled to areas closer to the border with Turkey.
Dozens of fighters have been killed on both sides in recent days as clashes intensified. The fighting comes despite a new cessation of hostilities agreement between Russia and Turkey that went into effect earlier this month. Moscow and Ankara stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Syria.
“Russia is the guarantor of the (Syrian) regime,” Cavusoglu tells a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Russia is obliged to stop this aggression. The situation in Idlib is our main focus because the regime has been increasing its aggression,” he adds. “Already, 400,000 people have been displaced and moved toward our border.”
Idlib is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked groups, but is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.
— AP
Masked gunmen kill local commander of Iran’s security forces
TEHRAN, Iran — Masked gunmen ambush and kill the local commander of a paramilitary security force in southwestern Iran, an associate of Iran’s top general recently killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad, the official IRNA news agency reports.
The slain commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, headed the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of the Revolutionary Guard used for internal security and other tasks, in the town of Darkhoein. He is gunned down in front of his home in the town in the country’s oil rich Khuzestan province.
Two gunmen on a motorcycle, armed with an assault rifle and a hunting rifle, ambushed Mojaddami, IRNA reports. Other Iranian media say the gunmen’s faces were covered with masks and that four shots were fired.
The case is under investigation and a motive was not immediately clear, but Basij units had been involved in violent clashes with demonstrators in the area in November in which many protesters were injured and killed. Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people were killed in the unrest across the country, though some estimates are much higher and Iran has not announced an official death toll.
Mojaddami’s killing is another blow to the Revolutionary Guard following the death of top general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month in a US drone strike in Iraq.
— AP
Iran’s president insists his country will never seek nuclear weapons
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country will never seek to possess nuclear weapons, according to quotes on his official website translated by Reuters.
“We have never sought nuclear weapons,” he says. “With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapons.”
He adds that “the European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact.”
Iran is in a row with Germany, France and Britain over their threat to turn to the UN Security Council about Tehran’s increasing violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has steadily rolled back its implementation of the deal after the US withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.
Israel, the US and many other nations believe Iran has been pursuing nuclear weapons since the UN’s nuclear watchdog first found Tehran in violation of the global anti-nuclear pact, the NPT, in 2003.
