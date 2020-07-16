TV: Netanyahu warns of 1,600 serious cases in 3 weeks if contagion not reined in

At the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu warns ministers Israel will have 1,600 serious cases in 3 weeks if it doesn’t “flatten the curve,” Channel 12 reports. (There are currently 203 serious cases.)

For his part, Defense Minister Benny Gantz says he favors nationwide lockdowns at night during the week.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat reportedly says he wants Seder night-style full lockdowns on weekends, and the country’s beaches closed from tomorrow.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri was quoted as saying earlier in the evening that Israel has failed in dealing with the second wave of the virus, and that it needs to institute new restrictions to prevent a further surge in contagion with winter ahead.

Reports earlier in the evening have indicated that a full lockdown mooted for this weekend is unlikely, for legislative reasons. But this has not been confirmed.