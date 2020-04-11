TV: PA PM warned to stop campaign blaming Israel for spread of virus in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority has for a week been mounting a “campaign of incitement,” accusing Israel of “spreading the virus” in Palestinian areas, Channel 12 reports.

It says Israeli defense officials are furious with the PA, and have sent warning messages to this effect to Ramallah.

The report notes that the source of contagion in 73% of cases that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the PA has been traced to Palestinian workers employed in Israel. It says that the PA has utilized this statistic to allege that Israel is “polluting” PA areas via both Palestinian workers and the IDF.

A clip broadcast by the PA in this context shows Palestinians spraying disinfectant on Israeli army vehicles entering Palestinian areas.

The report says the Israeli defense establishment blames senior PA figures, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, for what it quotes a senior defense official as calling “a racist incitement campaign against the IDF and Israel.”

Israel has sent “very strong messages” to top PA security officials and, indirectly, to Shtayyeh, warning that if the anti-Israel incitement does not stop, Israel “will take action,” including by reducing security cooperation and by limiting the freedom of action of PA security officials.