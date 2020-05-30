The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Ministers said to agree on only shuttering schools with virus outbreaks
Government ministers approve shutting down schools where there have been coronavirus outbreak rather than ordering a sweeping closure of many educational institutions amid an uptick in new COVID-19 infections, Hebrew media reports say.
Classes at schools not put under closure are expected to continue as usual.
Israel has seen a jump in new virus cases over the past few days after the morbidity rate dropped steadily in recent weeks, and yesterday recorded over 100 infections in a 24-hour period — the first since since May 2.
Amid the decline in new cases, the government has rolled back many of the measures put in place to contain the virus, lifting restrictions on movement, most schools and economic activity.
At a press conference yesterday, top Health Ministry officials said the rise in new cases was mostly at schools.
According to the Ynet news site, ministers also agreed event halls will still be allowed to reopen on June 14 as planned.
UK, France and Germany condemn US decision to end nuclear waivers for Iran
LONDON — Britain, France and Germany strongly condemn a US decision to end sanctions waivers for companies from nations that remain in a nuclear accord with Iran.
The waivers were part of the landmark agreement signed with Tehran in 2015 that sought to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions in return for lifting crippling economic sanctions.
They allowed European, Chinese and Russian companies to work on the conversion of a heavy water reactor in Arak, a major industrial city in western Iran.
“We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran,” reads a joint statement from the three European powers.
“These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision to end the waivers earlier this week.
The nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia as well as Iran.
However, the US pulled out in 2018 and the latest decision on waivers, following further sanctions, raises the prospect that the agreement could collapse.
Russia has also attacked the decision by Pompeo, with Moscow claiming US foreign policy was becoming “more dangerous and unpredictable.”
In Tehran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the US decision as a “flagrant violation of Resolution 2231 and the Charter of the United Nations.”
He says Iran was ready to “take legal action and act appropriately” if the move harms its nuclear rights, without elaborating.
— AFP
