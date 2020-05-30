UK, France and Germany condemn US decision to end nuclear waivers for Iran

Government ministers approve shutting down schools where there have been coronavirus outbreak rather than ordering a sweeping closure of many educational institutions amid an uptick in new COVID-19 infections, Hebrew media reports say.

Classes at schools not put under closure are expected to continue as usual.

Israel has seen a jump in new virus cases over the past few days after the morbidity rate dropped steadily in recent weeks, and yesterday recorded over 100 infections in a 24-hour period — the first since since May 2.

Amid the decline in new cases, the government has rolled back many of the measures put in place to contain the virus, lifting restrictions on movement, most schools and economic activity.

At a press conference yesterday, top Health Ministry officials said the rise in new cases was mostly at schools.

According to the Ynet news site, ministers also agreed event halls will still be allowed to reopen on June 14 as planned.