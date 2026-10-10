UK National Health Service workers spread hate against Jews and Israel, cheered on Oct. 7 — report

Following a Campaign Against Antisemitism documentary last month about Jew hatred in Britain’s National Health Service, UK newspaper The Daily Mail reports on inflammatory statements by five NHS workers, including three doctors, against Jews and Israel.

One of the NHS employees is Fatimah Mohamied, a registered midwife who the Daily Mail says was appointed “cultural safety champion” at London’s West Middlesex Hospital.

She reportedly went on to respond “Hell yeah!!!” in response to a post that said, “Palestinians have a right to resist their occupation — when have a right to support them,” during the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023.

She resigned in March 2024 and was referred by the NHS to law enforcement after accusations of antisemitism, The Daily Mail says, adding that the referrals were dismissed and that she has brought a claim that is still being adjudicated against her employer.

Another NHS employee, Zaida Akhtar, in December 2025 reportedly shared a video that said the terrorist shooting that killed 15 people and wounded dozens at an Australian Jewish community Hanukkah party on Sydney’s Bondi Beach was a “false flag.”

Akhtar works as an occupational therapist at University Hospitals Birmingham, The Daily Mail says.

Other inflammatory comments came from Abdelaal Ragheb Elfarra, a Gazan-born GP at St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, the newspaper reports. Those reportedly include his own statement in December 2024 that “Israelis are much worse than Nazis” and a post he shared in July 2024 that said the Rothschild banking family is the “most wealthiest and influential family, believed to control all the world’s money” — a historic antisemitic trope employed by the Nazis, among others.

Another doctor, Manchester-based psychiatrist Ahmed Sewehli, reportedly called at least twice on social media for the death of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and wrote in 2025 that “Zionism is the ideology of terror, mass murder, displacement and depravity” and that the Islamic State terror group is “learning new acts of depravity” from the Israeli military.

The third doctor, British-Jordanian citizen Nadeem Crowe, was suspended in August 2024 from his position as an emergency room doctor with the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust after a colleague complained about his online activity, which included a call for police to investigate UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, whom Crowe described as “an absolute risk to Arabs and Muslims,” The Daily Mail says.