Columbia apologizes for listing ‘October 7th’ pasta sauce on daily menu on onslaught’s 3rd anniversary

Columbia University has apologized for listing “October 7th Blush Sauce” as one of the available pasta condiments on the daily menu at its dining hall on Wednesday, the third anniversary of the Hamas-led onslaught, the Columbia Spectator reports.

Vicki Dunn, assistant vice president of Columbia Dining, said in a Wednesday statement quoted by the student newspaper that the date was copied onto the menu template by accident.

“This was an unfortunate mistake and was not intended as a reference to the attacks of October 7,” Dunn said, adding that staff took down the signs “as soon as the mistake was identified,” the Spectator reports.

On the menu at Columbia University’s dining hall today: October 7th Blush Sauce pic.twitter.com/LowwIH1DYP — Simone Saidmehr (@saidmehr_simone) October 7, 2026