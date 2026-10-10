Kushner says ‘hard work ahead’ to implement Gaza deal, one year since signing

US envoy Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, touts the achievement of the Gaza hostage release-ceasefire deal in a post marking the agreement’s one-year anniversary.

Kushner says that despite the success, “There is still hard work ahead.

“Disarmament [of Hamas and terror groups] must be implemented, security established, essential services restored, and communities rebuilt. None of this will be easy. But we have a thoughtful plan, committed partners, and a path forward that did not exist a year ago,” he writes on X.

One year ago today, on October 9, 2025, we reached an agreement on President Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza many believed impossible. After two years of devastating war, the agreement created a path to reunite hostage families with their loved ones, bring security to… — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 9, 2026