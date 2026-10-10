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Kushner says ‘hard work ahead’ to implement Gaza deal, one year since signing

Today, 3:46 pm
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US envoy Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, touts the achievement of the Gaza hostage release-ceasefire deal in a post marking the agreement’s one-year anniversary.

Kushner says that despite the success, “There is still hard work ahead.

“Disarmament [of Hamas and terror groups] must be implemented, security established, essential services restored, and communities rebuilt. None of this will be easy. But we have a thoughtful plan, committed partners, and a path forward that did not exist a year ago,” he writes on X.

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