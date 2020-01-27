The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
UK teen says she has PTSD, claims Israeli men were like ‘a pack of wolves’
A British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as she awaits her appeal, The Sun newspaper reports.
“I lost 2.5 stone (16 kilograms, 35 pounds), in prison. I was really thin when I came out,” she tells the tabloid in her first comments since being handed a suspended four-month jail term and returning to Britain this month.
“They put me on drugs, on Xanax, even though I didn’t want to,” she says, referencing a mild tranquilizer. “Most prisoners were drugged, it seemed they thought that was easier. It gave me horribly vivid dreams, hallucination.”
The 19-year-old cannot be named while she appeals against her conviction in Cyprus’s Supreme Court.
The case has been controversial from the outset — not only with the British media but also with the UK government, which has raised concerns over her treatment by the Cypriot legal system.
She was convicted of causing “public mischief” but her team called the judgment “unfair” when it filed the appeal earlier this month.
The woman tells The Sun she now sleeps for up to 20 hours and developed others PTSD symptoms, including when she hears a foreign language spoken by men.
“The most I can manage is going to the gym with friends and spending time with my (dog). I can’t think further ahead than that yet,” she says.
She also stands by her claim that local police forced her to sign a confession in which she admitted making up being gang-raped.
“I was panicking by now and I told a social worker in the police station what had happened. But she just said, ‘There’s nothing you can do now,'” she recalls.
She describes developing a “normal holiday romance” with an Israeli nicknamed Sam. The pair went up to a “grotty” hotel room at around 2:45 am.
“About five minutes later, I heard the sound of the room door opening and turned around,” she says.
Twelve men “were lining up, excited, talking and shouting in Hebrew. I was trying to fight them off but I just couldn’t. They were like a pack of animals — a pack of wolves,” she says.
— AFP
IS: The ‘eyes of the soldiers of the caliphate’ are ‘still on Jerusalem’
In its new audio message calling for attacks on Israel, the Islamic State says, “The eyes of the soldiers of the caliphate, wherever they are, are still on Jerusalem.”
“And in the coming days, God willing, you will see what harms you and what will make you forget the horrors you have seen,” spokesman Abu Hamza al-Quraishi says in the 37-minute message, apparently threatening attacks of unprecedented scope.
— With AFP
US army investigating crash, purportedly of military plane, in Taliban-held area
The US military says that it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.
US Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, says that it remains unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.
Riordan declines to immediately comment further.
However, pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site show what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the US military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.
Local Afghan officials had said earlier today that a passenger place from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines had crashed in the Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province. However, Ariana Airlines told The Associated Press that none of its planes had crashed in Afghanistan.
— AP
IS vows ‘new phase’ of attacks focused on Israel
In an audio message to its followers, the Islamic State group vows a “new phase” of attacks focused on Israel.
“Make Israel a test field for rockets and chemical weapons,” the group’s spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Qurashi, says, according to a translation posted on Twitter.
#UPDATE : Abu Hamza in message calls on ISIS terrorist from Syria and Sinai to launch attacks on #Israeli territory and "Make Israel a test field for rockets and chemical weapons".
— Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) January 27, 2020
— With AFP
Iran’s Rouhani sounds alarm for ‘democracy’ after candidates barred
Iran’s president warns of threats to the Islamic Republic’s “democracy and national sovereignty,” after a body dominated by his ultra-conservative rivals disqualified thousands of candidates, weeks before elections.
President Hassan Rouhani’s moderate conservatives and their reformist allies are locked in a public quarrel with the Guardian Council over the disqualification of thousands of candidates — including 92 sitting MPs.
The council, which oversees Iran’s elections, says it has barred some 9,500 potential candidates from standing, almost two thirds of the 14,500 hopefuls.
Rouhani, whose alliance fears losing its majority in the February 21 polls, says the disqualifications risks appointments being made “elsewhere” than the ballot box.
“The greatest danger for democracy and national sovereignty is the day when elections become a formality,” the government’s website quotes Rouhani as saying in a meeting with provincial governors.
“May God never bring this day,” he adds. “Let us reassure the people and tell them our system is not a single-party system.”
In an apparent reference to ultra-conservatives, he says “they should at least let there be competition and participation.”
He calls on Iranians of all stripes to vote, “even if… there are shortcomings in elections.”
“Sometime I may not want to vote for some reason, but some other time I may not have enough trust to go to the ballot box; this is very dangerous,” he says.
— AFP
Arab MK defends statements seen to approve of attacks on IDF soldiers
Amid an effort to have her banned from running for reelection in March, MK Heba Yazbak of the predominantly Arab Joint List party refuses to retract statements that some have perceived as condoning violence against Israeli soldiers.
In a recent interview with Channel 13, Yazbak said that “international law permits peoples under occupation to take action to liberate themselves.” When the interviewer pressed her and asked if she considered attacks on soldiers to be legitimate resistance she demurred, saying, “What isn’t legitimate is the continued occupation.”
Today, in her response to a query on the quote from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who is processing the request to have her banned, Yazbak says she stands by the quote and insists that it does not imply support for violence.
“I didn’t say that I support, or call for, harming soldiers or any other person,” she says, maintaining that the comments do not amount to incitement to violence and thus should not disqualify her from running. “I stand by the things I said.”
Almost all of the Knesset’s Jewish lawmakers have united behind the efforts to ban Yazbak, including the centrist Blue and White party and parts of the left-wing Labor-Meretz.
Palestinian PM calls on world to boycott Trump peace plan
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urges international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the PA sees as biased toward Israel.
“This a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and protect (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan,” Shtayyeh tells a cabinet meeting. “This plan gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory.
“We call on the international community to not be partners in this because it contravenes international law,” he says. “The rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale.”
Shtayyeh says PA President Mahmoud Abbas will call a meeting of the Palestinian leadership to discuss the best ways to respond to the plan.
In Gaza today a few hundred Palestinians protest against the Trump plan, which Palestinians ironically call the “Deal of the Century.”
— AFP
Two Israeli men charged with spying for Hamas
The Shin Bet security service says it foiled a Hamas spy ring operating in central Israel, arresting earlier this month two Israeli citizens who allegedly provided the terror group with details about Israeli security facilities and other intelligence information.
According to the security service, the two men — Rami Amoudi, 30, and Rajab Daka, 34 — were recruited by the Gaza-based terror group and tasked with filming security installations in central Israel, including “military bases, police stations, Iron Dome battery placements.”
The Shin Bet says Daka was also asked to provide the precise locations of where rockets launched from Gaza had landed during the recent bouts of fighting, apparently to help the terror group improve its accuracy.
Both Amoudi and Daka are originally from the Gaza Strip, but were able to move to Israel as they have Israeli mothers. Daka’s mother is an Arab Israeli from the town of Lod, while Amoudi has a Jewish Israeli mother, the Shin Bet says.
The two men were arrested on January 2 and charged in a Central District Court earlier today.
The Shin Bet has long opposed the government’s program allowing for family reunification, in which Gaza-based relatives are able to leave the Strip and move to the West Bank or Israel. The security service has traced this program to multiple Hamas terror rings in recent years.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin to Polish counterpart: ‘Many Poles’ helped murder Jews in WWII
During a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, in Poland in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, President Reuven Rivlin notes that while “the Polish people fought with courage and strength against Nazi Germany… many Poles stood by and even assisted in the murder of Jews.”
He is referring to recent efforts by the Polish government to play down the complicity of some Poles in anti-Jewish violence during and after the Holocaust while asserting that the Polish nation, like the Jewish people, was a victim of the Nazi regime.
“Preserving memory is a fundamental building block of our heritage,” Rivlin says.
“Our duty is to fight a determined, clear, uncompromising battle against anti-Semitism and racism,” he adds. “We reach out to the Polish people today and ask work together for the future of the next generation, respecting history and inspired by peace, justice, tolerance and partnership.”
There is no substitute for International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Auschwitz. There is no substitute for this ceremony, with the promise never to forget. For good and for bad, the Jewish people remembers. Preserving memory is a fundamental building block of our heritage pic.twitter.com/xOKtGc0Uxz
— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) January 27, 2020
Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held eastern area
A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines crashed today in a Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province, local officials say.
Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the plane went down around 1:10 p.m. local time (8:40 a.m. GMT) in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.
However, Ariana Airlines tells The Associated Press that none of its planes have crashed in Afghanistan, according to Mirwais Mirzakwal, the company’s acting director. The state-owned airline also releases a statement on its website saying all its aircraft are operational and safe.
The conflicting accounts cannot immediately be reconciled. The number of people on board and their fate is not immediately known, nor is the cause of the crash.
The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter. The Taliban control or hold sway over around half the country.
— AP
Abbas said to refuse to take phone call from Trump
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently refused to take a phone call from US President Donald Trump, the state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency reports, citing a high-ranking Palestinian official.
The report comes ahead of separate meetings that Trump is slated to hold with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz in Washington, DC, today to discuss the administration’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“There were attempts by Trump to hold a phone call with Abbas, but the latter refused,” the official, who was not named, told Anadolu, adding that they took place in the past couple of days.
PA Social Affairs Minister Ahmad Majdalani confirmed the Anadolu report to the Gaza-based Dunia al-Watan news site, saying that Abbas recently “refused a phone call from Trump.”
— Adam Rasgon
Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.
The helicopter plunged into a steep hillside at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed all aboard. The accident unleashed an outpouring of grief from admirers around the world who mourned the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 41-year-old Bryant, who perished with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of the game’s most popular players and the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers.
The cause of the crash was unknown, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department grounded their helicopters.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, said the rugged terrain complicated efforts to recover the remains. He estimated it would take at least a couple of days to complete that task before identifications can be made.
— AP
