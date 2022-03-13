Ukraine confirms Russian military fired 8 rockets at military range near Lviv

Ukraine confirms Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a military range near Lviv in western Ukraine, expanding its offensive closer to the border with Poland.

The Russian military fired eight rockets at the Yaroviv military range 30 kilometers northwest of Lviv, the Lviv regional administration says, without offering any details about possible casualties.

The Yaroviv military range, also known as the Yaroviv International Peacekeeping and Security Center, is located 35 kilometers from Ukraine’s border with Poland.