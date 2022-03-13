Explosions heard in western Ukrainian cities amid missile attacks

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Russia installs a new mayor in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol
Russia installs a new mayor in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is under Russian control, after its elected mayor was kidnapped, allegedly by Russian troops.
The city is strategically located between Mariupol and Kherson. The Russians took it over quickly during the invasion and there have been protests since.
The city’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was taken away by armed men from a government building on Friday. Russian officials later claimed he had committed terror offenses.
The area’s regional administration says a former member of the city council, Galina Danilchenko, is now the mayor. She was reportedly a member of the opposition on the council.
In a video statement Danilchenko says her main job now is to “take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal.”
Minister Horowitz: Russia must withdraw from Ukraine immediately
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, of the left-wing Meretz party, tells Army Radio that “Israel recognizes the sovereignty of Ukraine. Russia must withdraw immediately.”
He is one of very few cabinet members to make such comments publicly. Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Though it has condemned Russia’s invasion, including at the UN, it has done so in a very limited manner, and most ministers have avoided criticizing Moscow directly.
Jerusalem’s main concern is believed to be Russia’s control of the skies above Syria, where Israel must operate to tackle Iranian proxy forces.
Horowitz adds that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is the one who started this brutal war. International judicial bodies will decide on whether he is a war criminal.”
Ukraine readies for ‘relentless defense’ of Kyiv
Ukraine is preparing for a “relentless defense” of Kyiv as the capital faces possible encirclement by advancing Russian forces who have also kept up a bombardment of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
In a video address posted on social media late Saturday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky said nevertheless the Russians did not have the strength or spirit to conquer Ukraine.
“The Russian invaders cannot conquer us. They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit. They are holding only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, which they have a lot,” he said.
Ukraine confirms Russian military fired 8 rockets at military range near Lviv
Ukraine confirms Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a military range near Lviv in western Ukraine, expanding its offensive closer to the border with Poland.
The Russian military fired eight rockets at the Yaroviv military range 30 kilometers northwest of Lviv, the Lviv regional administration says, without offering any details about possible casualties.
The Yaroviv military range, also known as the Yaroviv International Peacekeeping and Security Center, is located 35 kilometers from Ukraine’s border with Poland.
Video said to show blast near airport in western Ukraine
Here is a video purportedly showing an explosion near an airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
WATCH: Missile collides at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XTZkutDjTC 02
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) March 13, 2022
Explosions heard in Western Ukrainian cities amid apparent missile attack
There are reports of Russian missile strikes on western Ukraine.
Sirens and multiple explosions rocking the city of Lviv. Some reports indicate the target may not be the city, but rather an international military training ground in nearby Yavoriv.
The BBC, citing eyewitnesses, also reports sirens and explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
Western Ukraine has until now mostly been spared from fighting. Lviv has become a hub for refugees, journalists and foreign officials in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Zelensky has appealed to international leaders, including Prime Minister Bennett, for Fedorov’s release.
He said earlier Russia was trying to set up “pseudo-republics” in areas it occupied and said collaborators “would not be forgiven.”
UK offers $455 per month to take in Ukrainian refugees
The UK says it will pay people 350 pounds ($455) per month to take Ukrainian refugees into their homes.
The plan, called “Homes for Ukraine,” will take in refugees who do not have family in the UK.
Participants will need to house refugees in a spare room or property for at least six months.
NATO chief warns Russia may use chemical weapons
NATO’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, says Russia may deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg tells the German news outlet Welt am Sonntag that such a chemical attack would be a war crime.
Russia in recent days has accused the US and Ukraine of developing chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, claims widely dismissed in the West as baseless propaganda.
“In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories,” Stoltenberg says.
“We must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime,” he says.
US officials have issued similar warnings in recent days.
US police say woman stabbed her date in revenge for Soleimani killing
A woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, Nevada police say.
Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, KLAS-TV reports.
Nikoubin and the man met online on a dating website, Henderson police write in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to meet at Sunset Station hotel on March 5, renting a room together.
While in the room, the pair began having sex when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, police say. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” KLAS reports.
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the man in the neck “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police write in a report.
US forces killed Soleimani, a top general in Iran’s military, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, a terror group responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq, before it was defeated in 2017.
After the stabbing, the man pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police say.
Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police say.
When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police say. She said she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”
The man’s current condition was not available, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Nikoubin is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing March 24, the newspaper says, It’s not clear if she has a lawyer yet.
Air raid sirens blare across Ukraine
Air raid sirens wail in most of Ukraine’s major cities, including the capital Kyiv, and in almost every region of the country.
The sirens go off in Kharkiv, Uman, Odesa, and the western city of Lviv, which has been relatively quiet, among other population centers.
Residents are instructed to find shelter immediately.
UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war
The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia’s war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats say.
On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources tells AFP.
Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.
For two weeks, a French-Mexican draft resolution on humanitarian aid has been debated by some council members. Members originally hoped to vote on the text in early March, but a date for a vote has not yet been set.
On Friday, China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun told AFP he had not yet seen a finalized text.
According to the draft version, obtained by AFP, the council would deplore “the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine.”
The body would demand an “immediate cessation of hostilities,” particularly all attacks on civilians.
The text would also require the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel and “persons in vulnerable situations” such as children.
The draft is at risk of being vetoed by Russia, which has been rejecting all political texts, according to diplomats — some of whom have suggested the draft be submitted directly to the UN General Assembly.
There is no veto power in the larger forum, but resolutions passed by the assembly are not binding like those passed by the Council.
Zelensky: ‘They are blackmailing local leaders’
Russia is trying to create new “pseudo-republics” in Ukraine to break his country apart, President Volodymyr Zelensky says in his nightly address to the nation.
Zelensky called on Ukraine’s regions, including Kherson, which was captured by Russian forces, not to repeat the experience of Donetsk and Luhansk. Pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in those eastern regions in 2014.
“The occupiers on the territory of the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics,” Zelensky says. “They are blackmailing local leaders, putting pressure on deputies, looking for someone to bribe.”
City council members in Kherson, a southern city of 290,000, rejected plans for a new pseudo-republic yesterday, Zelensky says.
Russia recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic before invading Ukraine in February. Moscow said it had to protect the separatist regions, and is demanding that Ukraine recognize their independence too.
“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelensky says.
He says Ukraine “will not forgive” those who collaborate with Russia.
