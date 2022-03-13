NATO chief warns Russia may use chemical weapons

NATO’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, says Russia may deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg tells the German news outlet Welt am Sonntag that such a chemical attack would be a war crime.

Russia in recent days has accused the US and Ukraine of developing chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, claims widely dismissed in the West as baseless propaganda.

“In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories,” Stoltenberg says.

“We must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime,” he says.

US officials have issued similar warnings in recent days.