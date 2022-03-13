Explosions heard in Western Ukrainian cities amid apparent missile attack

There are reports of Russian missile strikes on western Ukraine.

Sirens and multiple explosions rocking the city of Lviv. Some reports indicate the target may not be the city, but rather an international military training ground in nearby Yavoriv.

The BBC, citing eyewitnesses, also reports sirens and explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Western Ukraine has until now mostly been spared from fighting. Lviv has become a hub for refugees, journalists and foreign officials in Ukraine.