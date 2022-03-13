Minister Horowitz: Russia must withdraw from Ukraine immediately

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, of the left-wing Meretz party, tells Army Radio that “Israel recognizes the sovereignty of Ukraine. Russia must withdraw immediately.”

He is one of very few cabinet members to make such comments publicly. Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Though it has condemned Russia’s invasion, including at the UN, it has done so in a very limited manner, and most ministers have avoided criticizing Moscow directly.

Jerusalem’s main concern is believed to be Russia’s control of the skies above Syria, where Israel must operate to tackle Iranian proxy forces.

Horowitz adds that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is the one who started this brutal war. International judicial bodies will decide on whether he is a war criminal.”