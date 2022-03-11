Ukraine FM blasts Russia for violating international law with abduction of mayor

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issues a statement castigating Russia over “gross violations of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as other human rights violations by the Russian military.”

“Among such gross violations was the abduction of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov,” which took place earlier today.

The ministry reveals that Fedorov is being held under allegations of “terrorism.”

“The abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol that prohibit the taking of civilian hostages during the war,” the statement adds.

“We call on the international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people.”