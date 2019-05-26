UN chief rejects Yemen president’s accusation of bias
Holding partners’ feet to fire, PM orders bill to dissolve Knesset be introduced

With vote on Likud proposal set for initial reading on Monday, premier says talks to reach deal between Yisrael Beytenu and Haredi parties will continue up to Wednesday deadline

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:19 pm 0 Edit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) with Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on February 13, 2018 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) with Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on February 13, 2018 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

3:58 pm

UN chief rejects Yemen president’s accusation of bias

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has assured Yemen’s leader that the world body will remain impartial in efforts to resolve the country’s conflict, rejecting accusations that its envoy was siding with rebels.

The pledge comes in a letter from Guterres to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who had accused the UN special envoy to Yemen of bias.

“I would like to assure you that every effort will be made to maintain the impartial stance that is expected of the United Nations,” while implementing a ceasefire agreement, Guterres says in the letter seen by AFP today.

In his own letter addressed to Guterres, Hadi accuses envoy Martin Griffiths of “providing the Houthi militia with guarantees to stay in Hodeida and its ports under the umbrella of the UN.”

“I can no longer accept these offences by your special envoy which threaten chances to find a (lasting) solution,” Hadi says.

Hodeida is the main entry point for the bulk of Yemen’s imports and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions of people.

Earlier this month, the United Nations supervised the rebels’ handover of the ports of Hodeida, Saleef and Ras Issa to a “coast guard,” but the government said they were in fact Huthi forces in different uniforms.

The pullback is in line with a ceasefire deal for Hodeida reached in Stockholm in December.

Guterres says that he and Griffiths were prepared “to discuss the legitimate concerns of the government of Yemen referenced in your letter, which we take very seriously.”

He also gave an assurance that the United Nations had no plans to set up an international administration in Hodeida.

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, on Sunday condemned a deadly strike on a petrol station east of the city of Taez.

The attack on Friday killed 12 civilians, seven of them children, she said, updating an earlier death toll.

“Innocent lives continue to be lost in Yemen because of this conflict,” she said in a statement, without identifying the assailants.

Huthi rebels say it was an airstrike by the Saudi-led military coalition.

Government forces — backed by the coalition — and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have been locked in a four-year war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed.

The conflict has triggered what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with more than two-thirds of the population in need of aid.

— AFP

3:55 pm

21-year-old worker dies after falling at construction site in Ashkelon

A 21-year-old construction worker has succumbed to his wounds after falling from a building in the Ashkelon Industrial Zone, doctors at the southern coastal city’s Barzilai Medical Center say.

3:50 pm

Liberman: Threats from Netanyahu are not making me want to return to negotiation table

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman tells the Kan public broadcaster that “[Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations and threats against me do not bring me closer to wanting to negotiate, to say the least.”

The premier has blamed Liberman for the latest standstill in coalition talks that threatens to bring about new elections if not solved by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

 

3:45 pm

Doctors declare death of 2-year-old hit by car in Jerusalem

Doctors at Shaare Zedek Medical Center have been forced to declare the death of a two-year-old old boy who was hit by a car in Jerusalem earlier today.

The toddler was brought to a local clinic without a pulse and in critical condition before being transferred to Shaare Zedek.

3:34 pm

After Likud MK posts picture of bill to dissolve Knesset, Tibi responds, ‘Shoot. Don’t talk’

After Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar tweets out a picture of the bill he will be putting up for an initial reading tomorrow to dissolve the Knesset, Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi from the Hadash-Ta’al party tweets in response, “If you want to shoot, shoot. Don’t talk,”

Tibi says that his party will support such a measure.

3:21 pm

PA security nabs woman planning on carrying out suicide attack against Israelis — report

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces have arrested a woman from the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya who had been planning on carrying out a suicide attack against Israelis for the Islamic State, the Ynet news site reports.

Alaa Bashir, a 23-year-old teacher was arrested earlier this month after she made contact with IS officials in Gaza and Syria through the Telegram encrypted messaging app and received instruction on how to prepare an explosive device, according to Ynet.

The Hebrew site says Bashir had been having social problems and had thus decided that she would end her life in such an attack.

“Bashir’s arrest was a source of embarrassment for the PA because of her family connections to a ranking official in the intelligence forces,” Ynet reports.

 

3:15 pm

Toddler rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car in Jerusalem

A two-year-old boy has been rushed to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition after being hit by a car in the capital.

Doctors say the toddler was brought to a local clinic suffering from severe head injuries and without a pulse. They are trying to resuscitate him.

3:03 pm

Kurdish prisoners end hunger strike in Turkey

Thousands of prisoners in Turkey ended their hunger strike against the conditions of jailed militant Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, their representative tells pro-Kurdish media.

“After the call… we are ending our hunger strikes,” Deniz Kaya says in a statement, quoted by Kurdish news agency ANF, following a call by Ocalan for the hunger strikes to end.

The protest began after Leyla Guven, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), launched her hunger strike against Ocalan’s isolation in November.

Until May, Ocalan, who co-founded the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), did not have access to his lawyers for eight years.

After the first visit on May 2, Turkish authorities lifted an official ban on lawyers’ visits. Then on May 22, his lawyers made a second trip to see Ocalan.

Earlier today, his lawyer Nevroz Uysal read a message from Ocalan on May 22 in which he said the hunger strikes should come to an end after they had “achieved” their goal.

MP Guven says in a statement that although the hunger strike was successful, “our struggle against isolation and our struggle for social peace will continue in all areas.”

Some 3,000 prisoners across different prisons were on hunger strike and only consuming liquids and vitamin B, the HDP said, in solidarity with Guven who began her action while in custody and continued after she was released earlier this year.

Eight people also killed themselves over the issue, according to the party.

Kaya says 30 prisoners who had begun a “death fast” in April and May — only consuming water with sugar and salt — would also end their action.

— AFP

3:00 pm

Three French IS members sentenced to death in Iraq

An Iraqi court sentences three French citizens to death after they were found guilty of joining the Islamic State group, a court official says.

Captured in Syria by a US-backed force fighting the jihadists, they are the first French IS members to receive death sentences in Iraq, where they were transferred for trial.

Named as Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou, they have 30 days to appeal.

Iraq has taken custody of thousands of jihadists repatriated in recent months from neighbouring Syria, where they were caught by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces during the battle to destroy the IS “caliphate.”

Iraqi courts have placed on trial hundreds of foreigners, condemning many to life in prison and others to death, although no foreign IS members have yet been executed.

Those sentenced today are among 12 French citizens who were caught in Syria and transferred to Iraqi custody in February.

Rights groups including Human Rights Watch have criticized Iraq’s anti-terror trials, which they say often rely on circumstantial evidence or confessions obtained under torture.

The country remains in the top five “executioner” nations in the world, according to an Amnesty International report in April.

Analysts have also warned that prisons in Iraq have in the past acted as “academies” for future jihadists, including IS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

— AFP

2:53 pm

Prize-winning choreographer: ‘I support BDS opposition to Israeli occupation’

The choreographer and Israel Prize winner Ohad Naharin says that he supports the BDS movement’s opposition to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinians.

Speaking to Army Radio, he says he was aware that his statements could lead to his performances being boycotted.

“I’ve always said that if boycotting a performance of mine will improve the situation in the territories or bring a solution to the conflict, I will support the boycott myself,” he says.

Naharin, the house choreographer and former artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, adds that proceeds from a Tel Aviv performance set for tonight would go to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel because that organization supports “the entire rainbow of people in Israel and helps everyone.”

2:44 pm

Likud secretariat to convene Tuesday to “prepare for elections”

Following a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud secretariat will meet on Tuesday in Jerusalem in order to prepare for the possibility of new elections, in light of the standstill in coalition talks over disagreements between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties.

2:44 pm

Likud minister says agreement reached with Haredi parties and URWP to maintain religious status quo

Likud minister Yariv Levin updates his ministerial counterparts that an agreement has been reached between Likud, the national religious Union of Right-Wing Parties, and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to maintain the status quo on issues of religion and state in the next government, if it is indeed formed by Wednesday night at midnight.

However, on the issue of settlements, Likud has rejected URWP demands, including legislation to cancel the 2005 Disengagement Law that has barred Israelis from returning to four demolished northern West Bank communities, the abolition of the Civil Administration — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes settlement construction — and a pledge not to evacuate any settlements. The government may go on to support such moves but Netanyahu is not interested in turning them into principles of the new government.

2:21 pm

Incendiary balloon causes fire in wheat field near Gaza border community, authorities say

Authorities in the Sdot Negev Regional Council say that a fire that was sparked in a wheat field within their municipal borders near the Gaza Strip was caused by an incendiary balloon.

2:20 pm

PM orders introduction of bill to dissolve Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed Likud MK and House Committee chairman Miki Zohar to introduce a bill to dissolve the Knesset for an initial vote on on Monday.

He told Likud ministers that at the same time, talks will continue in an effort to reach an agreement between Yisrael Beytenu and the ultra-Orthodox parties for a compromise on a law regulating military draft exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students.

In the event that the sides are not able to reach an agreement and new elections are called, Netanyahu tells the Likud ministers that their party will run on a joint list with Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu.

