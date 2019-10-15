The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
UN: Turkey may be ‘responsible’ for executions of Kurds in Syria: UN
The UN is warning that reported summary executions of civilians in northeastern Syria carried out by pro-Turkish fighters could amount to a “war crime” and that Ankara could be “deemed responsible.”
The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces said over the weekend that at least nine civilians were “executed” as part of Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria, which began nearly a week ago.
Among them was 35-year-old Hevrin Khalaf, the secretary-general of the Future Syria Party, who according to the forces was taken out of her car and killed by Turkish-allied Syrian fighters.
The UN rights office says its staff had viewed two separate pieces of video footage “showing what appear to be summary executions carried out by fighters belonging to the Ahrar al-Sharqiya armed group, which is affiliated with Turkey, on 12 October.”
Spokesman Rupert Colville says the footage, which has been widely shared on social media, appeared “to show the fighters filming themselves capturing and executing three Kurdish captives” on a main highway.
“Only one of the captives appeared to be wearing military uniform,” he tells reporters in Geneva, adding that the office had also received reports of Khalaf’s execution the same day “on the same highway”.
He says the UN was working to verify the footage and confirm the details of the events, but stressed that under international law, “summary executions are serious violations, and may amount to a war crime.”
— AFP
Turkish soldier killed in shelling from Syria’s Manbij
A Turkish soldier was killed this afternoon after shelling by Kurdish militants in Syria’s Manbij region, the defense ministry says in a statement.
“Following artillery fire by the terrorists from the Manbij region… one of our heroic comrades was killed and eight were injured,” the ministry says.
— AFP
Erdogan says Syria offensive to continue until ‘objectives achieved’
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkey’s operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria would not stop until “our objectives have been achieved.”
Turkey is in the seventh day of its assault against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which it sees as a “terrorist” off-shoot of Kurdish insurgents in its own territory.
“God willing, we will quickly secure the region stretching from Manbij to our border with Iraq and ensure that, in the first stage, one million, and then two million Syrian refugees return to their homes of their own free will,” Erdogan says in a televised speech in Baku, where he was attending a regional conference.
He says 1,000 square kilometers of Syrian territory had so far been “liberated from the separatist terrorist organization.”
Turkey plans to establish a safe zone stretching across northern Syria, to which it can repatriate many of the 3.6 million refugees that it is hosting from the Syrian conflict.
— AFP
UN says 160,000 refugees flee Turkish advance
The UN humanitarian aid coordinator says at least 160,000 civilians in northeastern Syria have been displaced amid Turkish-led military operations against Kurdish fighters.
Spokesman Jens Laerke of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says most of the displacement has taken place from the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, where people are fleeing south.
He said OCHA was especially concerned about some 13,000 people at the Ein Issa displacement camp, near where “hostilities and shelling” took place yesterday.
Separately, spokesman Rupert Colville of the UN human rights office says it was “not seeing large numbers of civilian casualties” so far — “a few each day” — but people were being killed on both sides of the Syria-Turkey border.
He cautions: “Obviously we’re not necessarily hearing all cases, either.”
— AP
Kurds warn of humanitarian crisis in northeast Syria
The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria says humanitarian conditions are getting worse by the day since Turkey began its invasion last week.
Tuesday’s statement warns that there is lack of much-needed humanitarian assistance after international organizations stopped their activities and withdrew their employees.
The region’s semi-autonomous administration says there is a lack of medical equipment and medicines after “most of the medical centers stopped functioning.”
The administration is calling on the UN, Arab League and European Union to “intervene quickly and provide medical, logistical and humanitarian assistance to the displaced to avoid the humanitarian crisis.”
— AP
