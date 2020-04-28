Undercover police arrest Haredi child in Jerusalem for tearing down Israeli flag

Channel 12 reports on a police arrest of an ultra-Orthodox child who tore an Israeli flag off a car in Jerusalem yesterday during the siren for Memorial Day at 8 p.m.

The network shares footage from the arrest, made by undercover policemen, which led to clashes and rioting as residents attempted to stop police from putting the child into their car.

One resident says police’s reaction to the act was entirely disproportionate.

Police say they were forced to take the child away to question him at the station due to residents’ extreme reaction as they tried to take his details at the scene.