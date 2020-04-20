Unity government deal promises vote on annexation in July

A Blue and White official briefs reporters that as a result of the unity coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, Benny Gantz will receive the status of prime minister from the moment the deal is signed, even while he serves as deputy to Benjamin Netanyahu for the first year and a half.

The official then goes on to list what he deems as the “achievements” of the Blue and White negotiators:

— Benny Gantz will take office as prime minister a year and a half from the day of the government’s inauguration, without a need for a swearing-in.

— A “coronavirus cabinet” led jointly by Netanyahu and Gantz will be established to “outline the state’s exit strategy from the crisis restore the economy, care for the self-employed, and prepare the healthcare system for challenges ahead.”

— Blue and White will have the power to veto any piece of legislation or government decision.

— Senior appointments to the government will be frozen for the first six months and the selections will only be advanced in joint agreement between the two parties.

— Former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, who last month refused to comply with a High Court of Justice ruling requiring that he hold a vote on his replacement, will be barred from returning to the role.

— The sides agreed to pass a two-year state budget, “to ensure the stability and restoration of the economy following the coronavirus crisis.”

— The Committee for the Appointment of Judges will be led by the Justice Minister from the Blue and White party.

— If Netanyahu dissolves the Knesset, Gantz will immediately take office and elections will not be allowed to be held for a period of six months.

— “The Trump plan will be promoted responsibly, while maintaining the strategic assets of the State of Israel and stability in the region.”

— A “reconciliation cabinet” will be established, and headed jointly by Gantz and Netanyahu, who will work to repair the ruptures in Israeli society.

— Jacob Magid