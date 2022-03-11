Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

US bans exports of American luxury goods to Russia, Belarus

By AFP 11 March 2022, 6:59 pm Edit

The United States announces a ban on exports of American luxury goods to Russia and Belarus Friday, including jewelry, clothing, and vehicles, as Washington increased its pressure on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban extends to “certain Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors located worldwide,” a statement from the Commerce Department says, adding that such controls had previously applied only to North Korea.

