US Capitol Police arrest man with guillotine in the back of his pickup truck

A 35-year-old man with a full-scale guillotine in the bed of his pickup truck has been arrested in Washington, police say.

Philan-Tam-Duy Le was taken into custody yesterday and charged with “carrying a dangerous weapon,” the US Capitol Police say in a statement.

Le’s pickup truck was illegally parked on a street near the US Supreme Court building and the US Capitol at the time of his arrest.

Police say they seized the guillotine. It was not clear if it was operational.

Le is from Julian, California, and drove to the nation’s capital, police say.

“Investigators are going through the suspect’s background to learn more about why he came to Washington,” they say.