The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Pittsburgh mayor pays tribute to synagogue shooting victims in Jerusalem
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visits a memorial in Jerusalem commemorating the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue last year.
Peduto, who is in Israel for a conference of US mayors, plants an olive tree to memorialize the 11 Jewish worshipers gunned down by a white supremacist in his city on October 27.
He praises Pittsburgh’s response to the massacre, saying community and businesses leaders “leaders gathered as one and said ‘an attack against one is an attack against us all.’”
Made a special visit to the 9-11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where they have created a second Memorial. This one is for the victims of Tree of Life. Planted an olive tree in their memory. pic.twitter.com/M6OK9DigAw
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 24, 2019
US Jewish leader: Netanyahu far-right merger creates ‘very disturbing’ image of Israel
A prominent Jewish-American leader says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance with an far-right political party has raised significant concerns among US Jews.
Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, says the political alliance has created a “very disturbing” image that Israel’s enemies could exploit.
Netanyahu last week welcomed a merger that folded the Otzma Yehudit party into the larger Jewish Home party for April elections. As part of their deal, Netanyahu gave the merged party a seat on his Likud Party’s list of candidates and guaranteed them two Cabinet positions if he wins.
Otzma Yehudit’s leadership is made up of disciples of the American-born Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Jewish supremacist Kach party was banned under Israeli law for incitement to racism and later declared a terrorist group.
— with AP
Passengers safe after hijack attempt on Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh
All passengers on board a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane are safe after Bangladeshi security forces foiled a hijack attempt by a lone suspect on Sunday, a senior air force official says.
“We have successfully rescued everyone,” said Air Vice Marshall Mofid, who goes by one name, after security forces stormed the plane and arrested a 25-year-old man for attempting to hijack flight BG147 which had taken off from the capital Dhaka.
The plane landed safely at Chittagong airport in southeastern Bangladesh, where the passengers were evacuated.
#Bangladesh appears to have succeeded in foiling an attempt to hijack a Biman plane from Chittagong bound for Dubai. Pax appear to have disembarked and are safe. Hijacker still in the aircraft that has been surrounded by security staff. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TKv6TrYPXe
— Dil Se Desh (دل سے دیش ) (@Dilsedesh) February 24, 2019
Mofid tells reporters that the hijacker claimed he had a pistol, but he had since been taken into custody and is being questioned.
— AFP
IDF soldier accused of beating Palestinian detainees strikes plea deal
Military prosecutors reach a plea deal with one of the soldiers accused of beating two Palestinian prisoners, under which the serviceman would plead guilty to aggravated abuse and serve six-and-a-half months in prison while avoiding a more serious charge of aggravated assault, the army says.
The soldier and four others from the religious Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade were arrested and charged earlier this year and charged with abusing two Palestinian suspects who were believed to have assisted a terrorist who killed two of their comrades the month before.
According to the indictment, the soldiers viciously beat the two prisoners — a father and son, who have since been charged with abetting the terrorist — and filmed their actions with a smartphone. One of the prisoners sustained such serious injuries that he was hospitalized and could not be interrogated by Israeli security forces for several days.
As part of the plea deal, the serviceman would also be demoted in rank to private and be placed on probation.
The military says it is working to convince the other four soldiers to also accept plea deals instead of facing a full criminal trial.
— Judah Ari Gross
AIPAC rebuked PM’s far-right merger for damaging bipartisan ties — official
AIPAC’s statement chiding the extremist Otzma Yehudit party can be seen as a rebuke of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for causing damage to bipartisan support for Israel, a former Jerusalem-based official of the pro-Israel lobby says.
“This has been growing for a long time, because Netanyahu over the past years has really been detrimental to AIPAC’s entire concept of bipartisan politics in the United States. He has been hurting that for a long time,” David Kreizelman, a former AIPAC foreign policy associate, tells The Times of Israel.
“This has created a situation where there’s a direct conflict with anything the community has to say about anti-Semitism and racism in Israel,” Kreizelman says. “He sort of overstepped the line now. It’s a serious problem.”
AIPAC “very rarely” comments on Israeli politics, Kreizelman adds. That’s why the group’s tweet on Saturday — which called Otzma a “racist and reprehensible party” though it did not mention Netanyahu, who has been active in promoting a deal that could help the party enter the Knesset — was such a big deal.
“It’s pretty major. It’s a very strong statement,” he says.
— Raphael Ahren
Israeli lunar spacecraft successfully completes first maneuver
Israel’s first lunar-bound spacecraft successfully completes its first maneuver after its first orbit around the earth, according to the team behind the privately funded Beresheet project.
According to a joint statement from IAI and SpaceIL, the 30-second maneuver, made 69,400 kilometers from earth, enabled the spacecraft to edge closer to the moon, where it will eventually be captured in lunar orbit.
The maneuver “will increase the spacecraft’s closest point of approach to Earth to a distance of 600 kilometers,” the statement sayd.
“This is the first time Beresheet’s main engine was activated – the maneuver was completed successfully!” it adds.
The next maneuver is scheduled for tomorrow night.
Beresheet, which means “Genesis” in Hebrew, lifted from Cape Canaveral in Florida early Friday morning atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the private US-based SpaceX company of entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The Israeli craft was placed in Earth orbit, from where it will use its own engine to undertake a seven-week trip to reach the Moon and touch down on April 11 in a large plain.
If successful, Beresheet will make history twice: as the first private-sector landing on the Moon, and the first from the Jewish state.
Iran says bid by ‘enemies’ to sabotage missiles foiled
The Revolutionary Guards accuses “enemies” of Iran of trying to sabotage the country’s missiles so that they would “explode mid-air” but says the bid was foiled.
“They tried as best as they could to sabotage a small part which we import so that our missiles would not reach their target and explode mid-air,” Fars news agency reports, quoting the Guards’ aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.
“But they couldn’t do a damn thing because we had seen this coming from the start and had reinforced this sector,” he adds, accusing Iran’s “enemies” of sabotage without naming any specific country.
Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was pushing a secret program aimed at sabotaging Iranian rockets and missiles.
It said Washington was trying to “slip faulty parts and materials into Iran’s aerospace supply chains” as part of a campaign to undercut Tehran’s military.
Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers in return for sanctions relief, but has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology.
— AFP
2 Palestinian women arrested at checkpoint north of Jerusalem
Israeli security forces arrest two Palestinian women at a checkpoint outside Ramallah in the West Bank, according to a police statement.
A woman from Nablus aroused suspicion of guards at the Qalandia checkpoint when she approached the crossing in the vehicle lane, and refused to stop when asked, the statement says. Security forces arrest her after firing in the air.
Earlier in the day, police say a Palestinian woman from the Ramallah area was arrested at the Qalandia crossing after Israeli security forces found a knife in her belongings.
Both women are taken for questioning by the border police.
EU denounces Maduro regime’s use of ‘armed groups’ to block Venezuela aid
The European Union condemns Caracas for its use of violence and armed regime supporters to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into Venezuela.
“We reject the use of irregular armed groups to intimidate civilians and lawmakers who have mobilized to distribute aid,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says in a statement in the name of the bloc’s 28 members.
— AFP
Mine left by Islamic State kills 20 civilians in Syria
More than 20 civilians were killed earlier today in central Syria when a landmine left behind by jihadists exploded under a van, the state news agency SANA says.
The ordnance left behind by the Islamic State group in the town of Salamiyeh killed farmworkers who were heading to a region in the Hama province to pick truffles, SANA said, citing local police.
It was the second such incident since February 8 when a landmine that had been planted by IS in rural Hama exploded killing seven civilians, SANA says.
IS had a presence in Hama’s countryside before the Syrian army drove the jihadists from the area in 2017.
— AFP
Gaza protesters call for Abbas resignation at rally against PA leader
Hundreds of Palestinians are rallying in Gaza City demanding that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas step down.
Photos and videos of Saraya Square shows crowds this afternoon chanting “Go, go, Abbas, that’s the demand of the people.”
The rally is organized by a movement called the Free Gaza Movement, whose members are circulating anti-Abbas content on social media platforms.
حشود كبيرة تطالب محمود عباس بالرحيل في تظاهرة بساحة السرايا وسط #غزة#ارحل pic.twitter.com/NVioPiOPwU
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 24, 2019
Over the past year, Abbas has cut budgets allocated to Gaza to pressure Hamas to return control of the Strip to the PA. While he has reinstated some of the funds he originally froze, Gaza’s Hamas rulers continue to criticize him for not restoring all of the funds.
comments