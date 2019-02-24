US Jewish leader: Netanyahu far-right merger creates ‘very disturbing’ image of Israel

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visits a memorial in Jerusalem commemorating the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue last year.

Peduto, who is in Israel for a conference of US mayors, plants an olive tree to memorialize the 11 Jewish worshipers gunned down by a white supremacist in his city on October 27.

He praises Pittsburgh’s response to the massacre, saying community and businesses leaders “leaders gathered as one and said ‘an attack against one is an attack against us all.’”