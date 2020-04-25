US to suspend visa of Israeli with coronavirus who flew to Tel Aviv

The US is set to suspend a work visa issued to an Israeli national who boarded a flight from Newark to Tel Aviv this past week without notifying anyone that he was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Channel 12 reports.

The man, a resident of Beitar Illit, will lose his position as a “mashgiach,” a supervisor of kashrut status for food establishments, according to the report.

The Israeli Health Ministry is expected to file a police complaint against the Israeli man, who has not been identified.

“This is one of the gravest incidents we have seen,” a source in the Health Ministry tells Channel 12.

The man had boarded a United Airlines flight to Israel on Thursday without notifying the crew that he was a confirmed COVID-19 carrier. Some 50 other passengers had been on the largely empty UA90 flight from Newark that landed Friday morning and were sent to a quarantine hotel in Jerusalem.

The Home Front Command officers who greeted them at the hotel relayed that they would be tested twice during their mandatory two-week stay.

The passenger had been tested for the virus last week and flew to the US anyways. While there, he was notified that his results had come back positive. He could not get treatment in the US due to a lack of health insurance and decided to return to Israel, according to the report.

He boarded the flight and only notified authorities at Ben Gurion Airport after landing.