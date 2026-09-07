Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Video of Ben Gvir taunting Palestinian inmates removed after anti-torture NGO appeals to election panel

By Noam Lehmann Today, 10:39 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A video of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir taunting Palestinian women detained at the Damon security prison last month has been removed from social media.

The removal follows an appeal by the Committee Against Torture NGO to the Central Elections Committee claiming the video constituted illegal use of state resources for election propaganda.

A spokesman for Ben Gvir does not immediately respond when asked whether the minister took down the video because of the NGO’s appeal.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.