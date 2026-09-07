Video of Ben Gvir taunting Palestinian inmates removed after anti-torture NGO appeals to election panel

A video of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir taunting Palestinian women detained at the Damon security prison last month has been removed from social media.

The removal follows an appeal by the Committee Against Torture NGO to the Central Elections Committee claiming the video constituted illegal use of state resources for election propaganda.

A spokesman for Ben Gvir does not immediately respond when asked whether the minister took down the video because of the NGO’s appeal.