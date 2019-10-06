The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
West Bank blood drive sets Israeli record for number of donations
A blood drive in the northern West Bank’s Samaria Regional Council has broken an Israeli record with 783 donations.
The previous record had been set during a blood drive in Tel Aviv during the 2014 Gaza War.
The organizers say they are hoping to reach 1,000 donations by the end of the day.
The drive was arranged by Samaria Regional Brigade Commander Sagiv Dahan, in cooperation with Magen David Adom and the Samaria Regional Council, after his wife was saved last month by donated blood during birthing complications.
— Jacob Magid
Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘liked’ tweet about ailing nationalist
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey summoned the US charge d’affaires after the embassy’s Twitter account “liked” a tweet about a nationalist politician who was recently in the hospital, the Turkish foreign ministry says.
“Today the US charge d’affaires was summoned to the ministry to give an open and clear explanation of the social media posting,” the ministry says.
It adds that the United States’ ambassador was not in Ankara on Sunday.
The embassy’s official Twitter account had liked a tweet on Saturday in which an individual said Turkey should be ready for a political period without Devlet Bahceli.
Bahceli leads the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the junior partner of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) since their formal alliance in 2018.
The MHP also backed the AKP in a 2017 referendum on changing the Turkish constitution to transform the country’s system into an executive presidency.
Last month Bahceli, 71, was taken to the hospital after suffering nausea but was released shortly after. Despite assurances, there have been concerns recently over his health.
The US embassy apologized yesterday in a tweet, saying the posting had been “liked by accident.”
Relations between Turkey and the United States have been strained in recent years over multiple issues including US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as terrorists.
— AFP
Lawyer says second whistleblower has info against Trump
WASHINGTON — A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community’s internal watchdog and has information that supports an original whistleblower’s complaint about US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
That’s according to a lawyer for the original whistleblower, who filed a formal complaint with the inspector general last month that’s triggered the impeachment inquiry.
Lawyer Mark Zaid tells The Associated Press in a text message that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, hasn’t filed a complaint with the inspector general but has “firsthand knowledge that supported” the original whistleblower.
The original whistleblower complained that Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 US election.
Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper.
— AP
Israeli woman dies in scuba accident in Thailand
An Israeli woman has died during a scuba diving accident in Thailand, the Foreign Ministry says.
According to the ministry, the 22-year-old woman was vacationing with her family at the Phi Phi Islands when she died.
The ministry says it is working with the Israeli consul in Bangkok to assist the family and bring the woman’s body to Israel for burial.
9 shot, 4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.
KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. local time to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.
Police say someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.
No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.
— AP
Sa’ar-led Likud would lose seats in new elections — poll
The right-wing Likud party would lose seats in a fresh round of elections if it were headed by MK Gideon Sa’ar rather than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a new poll says.
Sa’ar confirmed yesterday he was prepared to run against Netanyahu for the leadership of Likud after the premier floated calling primaries days earlier before backtracking some 24 hours later.
According to Walla news, Likud would get 26 seats with Sa’ar at the helm if elections were held today, six less than it received in elections last month, while the rival Blue and White party would maintain its strength at 33 seats.
The lost seats would instead go to parties representing the religious right, with the poll having the Yamina alliance jumping to 12 seats from seven. Shas and United Torah Judaism, a pair of ultra-Orthodox parties, would each gain a seat, moving up to 10 and eight respectively.
Besides Yisrael Beytenu, which would fall from eight to seven seats, all the other parties would match their current seat tally.
Though the survey has Likud falling well behind Blue and White if Sa’ar takes over for Netanyahu, new leadership for the right-wing party would only have a negligible impact on the size of the parliamentary blocs if fresh elections are held.
Cop said likely to face negligent homicide charge for killing Ethiopian teen
The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department is expected to indict an officer who shot dead an Ethiopian-Israeli teenager earlier this year while off duty, the Haaretz daily reports.
According to the report, the officer will likely be indicted for negligent homicide, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.
PIID investigators determined the policeman had no reason to draw his gun, the report says, even though 19-year-old Solomon Tekah was throwing stones at him.
The officer, who has not publicly been named, has maintained he was trying to break up a street fight in the Haifa neighborhood of Kiryat Haim and was set upon by three youths who hurled stones at him, endangering his life. The officer says he fired a shot at the ground and the bullet apparently ricocheted up hitting Tekah.
The killing of Tekah sparked nationwide protests, which at times turned violent and saw damage to property. The incident immediately sparked renewed accusations of police brutality and racism toward the Ethiopian community. Days after the shooting, protesters across Israel blocked roads, burned tires and denounced what they said is systemic discrimination against Israelis of Ethiopian descent.
Iran says Chinese state-owned oil firm pulls out of gas project
TEHRAN, Iran — The Iranian oil minister says today that China’s CNPC has withdrawn from the development of an offshore gas field and that state-owned Petropars will take over the entire project.
The South Pars gas field was to be developed jointly by France’s Total, China National Petroleum Corporation and Petropars under a $4.8 billion (4.1 billion euro) deal signed in July 2017.
The deal came after Iran reached a 2015 agreement with world powers that gave it relief from sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, ending years of economic isolation.
Total left the project three months after US President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the nuclear accord in May last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and other key sectors of the economy.
“Phase 11 (of South Pars) will be entirely developed by Petropars company,” Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh is quoted as saying by the ministry’s official website.
Asked whether CNPC International had abandoned the project, Zanganeh says: “Yes, they have.”
— AFP
Iraqi PM pledges reforms in bid to calm angry protests
BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi’s cabinet issues a series of refrorms after an “extraordinary” session overnight in response to sweeping anti-government rallies that have left nearly 100 dead.
Iraqis have gathered in Baghdad and across the south since Tuesday to demand widespread government reforms, which Abdel Mahdi had promised to tackle when he came into power just under a year ago.
Early today, his cabinet issues a decree including more than a dozen planned reforms, including land distributions, military enlistment and increased welfare stipends for needy families.
In response to staggering youth unemployment, which has reached around 25 percent according to the World Bank, the government says it will create large market complexes and boost benefits for those without work.
Starting Tuesday, protesters gathered in Baghdad and spread to the country’s Shiite-majority south, defying an internet blackout, tear gas and even live rounds.
The mainly male, young crowds say they are not backed by any political or religious establishment and have attacked a broad range of political party offices.
The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said yesterday that 99 people have died and nearly 4,000 have been wounded since protests kicked off.
— AFP
Yamina said split on pledging to only back Netanyahu for PM
The national-religious Yamina electoral alliance is split on signing a document pledging to only back Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu as its candidate for prime minister, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Jewish Home and National Union, two of the three factions that make up Yamina, are prepared to sign, but New Right is reportedly opposed.
“Enough already with this nonsense of signing documents,” New Right is quoted saying by the broadcaster.
After coming short of a majority in the September 17 elections, Netanyahu and his right-wing religious allies inked an agreement to only enter a government together that he heads.
Netanyahu is now pushing for Yamina and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to sign another document stating they will only recommend him as their candidate for prime minister, including during the so-called 21 days when a majority of Knesset members can choose one of their number to form a government if the two lawmakers first tasked by the president with doing so fail.
Reports last week said Shas and UTJ were open to signing but Yamina was wavering.
Bedouin man arrested on suspicion of wanting to join Islamic State in Syria
Police announce the arrest of a resident of the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva on suspicion of supporting the Islamic State jihadist group and wanting to fight for it in Syria.
The 20-year-old suspect, who was not named, was arrested on September 9 in a joint operation of the Israel Police and Shin Bet security service.
A police statement says that during a raid of his home, officers found binoculars, BB guns, a vest, kneepads and a drone that he is suspected of training with to drop “explosive material” on dummy targets.
Police say they also found a large quantity of clothes associated with the Islamic State. Pictures released by police show camo fatigues.
The suspect’s remand has been extended repeatedly and prosecutors from the Southern District are expected to file an indictment against him today.
