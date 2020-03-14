White House checking temperatures of anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is resisting pressure for changes to the Tokyo Olympics schedule even as sporting events worldwide fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe pledges today that Japan will host the Games as planned in July and says he has no immediate intention to declare a state of emergency over the virus outbreak, which has now seen more than 140,000 people infected across the globe and over 5,400 killed.

His comments come two days after US President Donald Trump suggested the Japanese capital postpone the Games for a year as the spread of the virus wreaks havoc on the sporting calendar.

“We will respond by closely coordinating with officials concerned, including the IOC (International Olympic Committee). There is no change in this,” Abe tells a news conference.

“We want to hold the Olympics as planned without any trouble by overcoming the spread of infections,” he says.

Organizers, Japanese government officials and the IOC have insisted preparations are on track and there will be no postponement or cancellation.

— AFP