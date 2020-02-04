White House hosted secret anti-Iran meeting between Israel, US and UAE — report

The White House hosted a secret meeting in December between officials from the US, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, to discuss countering the common threat from Iran, Axios reports.

According to the report, also on Channel 13 news, Israel was represented by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and the UAE team led by ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba.

The American team reportedly included national security adviser Robert O’Brien and deputy Victoria Coates. Special envoy for Iran Brian Hook is also said to have attended the meeting.

The network says that senior adviser and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, played a key role.

Israel and UAE are increasingly demonstrating greater openness to each other, reportedly developing ties over their shared concerns about Iran.

Last year the Wall Street Journal reported that meetings were taking place, without giving details on the date or location.