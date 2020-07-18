White House says civil rights icon Lewis leaves ‘enduring legacy’; Trump mum

The White House remembers John Lewis as a giant of the civil rights movement in America.

“Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweets after the Georgia congressman died Friday at the age of 80.

“We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country,” she writes.

US President Donald Trump has yet to comment on Lewis’ passing. In 2017 he attacked the Georgia congressman on Twitter.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Trump wrote then

