Yashar cancels scheduled negotiations with Likud after Netanyahu’s ‘divisive speech’

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party announces that it has cancelled a scheduled meeting with representatives of Likud tomorrow, following Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “divisive speech” earlier this evening.

It says the meeting with Likud had been scheduled as part of Eisenkot’s commitment to “sincere and genuine negotiations” with all parties in the Knesset, but that it has been cancelled due to Netanyahu’s behavior at the opening ceremony for the 26th Knesset.

“In light of the divisive speech delivered by the outgoing prime minister, the desecration of the Knesset swearing-in ceremony, and with it what remains of statesmanship under Netanyahu’s rule, Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot instructed that the negotiations scheduled for tomorrow with Likud representatives be cancelled,” reads a statement from Yashar.

“Unity is an important value for Israel, and Israeli solidarity is a component of Israel’s national security, and we will continue to act in their interest,” the statement continues, referring to Netanyahu’s repeated calls for a unity government under his leadership. “Netanyahu does not want unity. As always, when faced with the gravity of the hour and the resilience of Israeli society and his political survival, Netanyahu always chooses himself. No matter the cost.”

In a statement, Likud criticizes Yashar’s cancellation of its meeting with Likud even as Eisenkot’s party continues its contacts with the Arab parties.

Likud says Netanyahu continues to work for a “national unity government,” that he will “turn over every stone” for this goal, and that Likud representatives are ready to meet with those of any party seeking unity. The statement stresses that Netanyahu stands by his earlier comments opposing cooperation with “supporters of terror” and those “who only tonight abandoned the Knesset plenum when the national anthem was being sung.”