‘You’re finished in Likud. Have a nice life!’ Likud bulldog tells panel head who voted against party line

Police officers are filmed giving the second of two NIS 500 fines in the span of less than a week to the owner of Tel Aviv’s Schnitzel Point over folded tables that were outside of the restaurant without a permit.

The shop’s owner, Avi Haimov, says he hadn’t received his bill for payment for June. The Tel Aviv municipality recently announced it was freezing aApril and May’s charges for such permits in light of the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.

After he received the first of the week’s fines due to the placement of the tables, he reached out to the municipality and was told that the issue was being taken care of. However, earlier today, inspectors came to the restaurant and fined him again.

“Shame on you!” Haimov can be heard yelling in the video as he falls to the floor. “Please just leave me alone!”

“While businesses in Tel Aviv are collapsing, fighting for bread to feed their families, our mayor Ron Huldai boasts that he supports us, while his inspectors abuse us again and again,” he tells the Walla news site.