Zelensky backs Ukrainian soccer player after ‘Nazi’ chants by Spanish fans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extends his support to Ukrainian international soccer player Roman Zozulya, after the Albacete striker was called a “Nazi” by fans of Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

Yesterday’s Segunda Division game at Rayo was suspended at half-time, after home supporters chanted “puto Nazi” (“fucking Nazi”) at Zozulya.

Rayo are based in the working class Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, and their fans are known for their left-wing views and activism.

The Ukrainian leader, who is Jewish, says the entire country backs Zozulya, whom he calls, “not only a cool soccer player but a true patriot.”

“Roman Zozulya, not only your team supports you, the whole of Ukraine supports you,” Zelensky says on Facebook. “We are with you.”

Earlier today, the Ukrainian embassy in Spain said it strongly condemned “the new provocation” against Zozulya.

“Insults and threats against Roman Zozulya are absolutely unfair and unacceptable,” the mission said.

— AFP