Man charged with hate crime for yelling slurs at Jewish couple in New York City
Man with five prior arrests abuses couple in Manhattan; incident comes amid surge in anti-Semitic violence against Jews in the city

By JTA Today, 6:11 am 0 Edit
Jewish girls walk by a police car stationed in the Crown Heights neighborhood, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police have increased patrols in the area following anti-Semitic attacks in the city and on an attack of a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A man was arrested for yelling and cursing at a Jewish couple in midtown Manhattan near Times Square.

Vernon Stevens, 55, who has at least five prior arrests, was charged with aggravated harassment and a hate crime, police told the New York Post.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday. When a 16-year-old witness went to alert nearby police officers on patrol, Stevens called the couple “F***ing Jews!” unnamed sources told the Post.

The incident comes amid an increase in anti-Semitic violence against Jews in the city.

