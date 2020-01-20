Man charged with hate crime for yelling slurs at Jewish couple in New York City

A man was arrested for yelling and cursing at a Jewish couple in midtown Manhattan near Times Square.

Vernon Stevens, 55, who has at least five prior arrests, was charged with aggravated harassment and a hate crime, police told the New York Post.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday. When a 16-year-old witness went to alert nearby police officers on patrol, Stevens called the couple “F***ing Jews!” unnamed sources told the Post.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The incident comes amid an increase in anti-Semitic violence against Jews in the city.