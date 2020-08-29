Man pleads not guilty to anti-Semitic abuse against family on London Underground

A man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of racially aggravated abuse after he made anti-Semitic comments toward a Jewish man and his children on the London Underground in a November 2019 incident that was filmed and went viral.

Isher Campbell, 34, from Birmingham, entered his plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the BBC reported.

The court also heard that Campbell faces separate charges of alleged abuse toward another Jewish man on the same part of the London transport network on August 6, 2019.

The November exchange was filmed and prompted widespread condemnation, but also praise for a Muslim woman who persistently tried to get the man to stop, even as he threatened to assault other passengers.

Campbell also denied being abusive toward the woman, identified as Asma Shuweikh, who in the wake of the incident said she “wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”

Around noon I witnessed appalling anti Semitic abuse towards this Jewish Family on the northern line. Fair play to other passengers who stood up to him. If you recognise the guy please report to ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ pic.twitter.com/YxzwAnDqTJ — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) November 22, 2019

In the video, the man can be seen pointing to passages in what appears to be a Bible and shouting at a father and several small children who are wearing kippas, talking about the “synagogue of Satan.”

“It was the children that really got me and everyone else, he was just screaming at these children. It was horrific in every sense,” Chris Atkins, who filmed the incident, was quoted saying by BBC.

“He… said in the Bible [that] Jews killed Jesus and they are all slave masters. I’ve lived in London for 20 years and you’re used to people ranting on the Tube – it was only after a minute I realized, ‘hang on this is really, really anti-Semitic.’”

When one passenger tried to stop him, the man threatened him: “You need to get out of my face or I will smack you right in your nose, man. Back up from me. I’m not no Christian pastor. Back the fuck up from me.”

It was then that Shuweikh intervened. “Come on man, there are children,” she says, and continued to try and calm him down.

“It’s not my opinion, it’s God’s word,” he shouted.