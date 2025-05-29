Michigan man who harassed parents, kids near synagogue pleads guilty to gun crime

JTA — A Michigan man who allegedly yelled antisemitic threats at families entering a synagogue in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.

In December 2022, Hassan Chokr, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, drove through the parking lot of Temple Beth El in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills as parents walked their preschoolers into the building, and yelled a series of antisemitic threats at them, according to federal prosecutors.

The threats included “You are all going to die!” “You’re going to pay!” and “F— you, Israel,” according to a local Fox affiliate.

After he was asked to leave, Chokr — who had a prior felony conviction for a different offense in 2017 — went to a gun store in Dearborn where he attempted to purchase three guns: a shotgun, a rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. He lied about his criminal record, according to prosecutors.

While waiting for his background check, Chokr said that he would “even the score” and use the guns for “God’s wrath,” according to prosecutors.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

He was denied the purchase following the results of the background check, but was charged for possessing multiple firearms within the store during the attempted transaction.

“The federal government must do everything in its power to stem the rising tide of antisemitism,” said Interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. in a statement.

“Chokr’s attempt to purchase several deadly firearms in an apparent attempt to follow through on his menacing threats against parents and preschoolers as they walked into a place of worship represents every American’s worst nightmare. And we will not allow anyone to terrorize our Jewish neighbors,” Gorgon continued.

Advertisement

“We are committed to protecting every American and their right to live and worship free of fear.”

Chokr faces up to 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on September 24.

In a previous hearing, in December 2022, Chokr — who was joining remotely from jail — became agitated, and started shouting and pointing at the camera, then proceeded to pull down his pants.

In December 2023, Chokr was found unfit to stand trial, after a diagnosis of “schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type” and “antisocial personality disorder,” but prosecutors asked he be involuntarily medicated so he could stand trial, according to The Detroit News.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.