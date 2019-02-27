Mother of Israeli ambassador dies of injuries from Chile boating accident

A third woman died Wednesday of wounds sustained in a rafting accident in southern Chile over the weekend.

The woman was identified by Israel’s Foreign Ministry as Dalia Ronen, mother of Israel’s ambassador to Uruguay Galit Ronen.

According to the Ynet news website, doctors in the southern city of Punta Arenas told relatives they had fought to save Ronen’s life since the Saturday mishap.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Two other women, Galila Biton, 61, and Dina Porat, 71, were declared dead shortly after the accident, which occurred when a raft carrying over a dozen Israeli tourists overturned on a river in the Torres del Paine national park in southern Chile.

The victims were all in their 60s and 70s, part of a group with the Massaot tour company.

Local police said an investigation had been opened into the incident.

According to Hebrew media reports, officials believe a log or piece of driftwood lodged itself in the motor and caused the skipper to lose control of the raft. The vessel then crashed into an obstacle in the river, hurling its occupants into the currents.

According to Ynet, at least one victim remains in serious condition and four others are still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.