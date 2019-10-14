Mother of Israeli jailed in Russia for alleged drug smuggling granted visitation

A Russian court on Monday granted the mother of jailed US-Israeli woman Naama Issachar visitation rights, days after it sentenced her to seven-and-a-half-years in prison for alleged drug smuggling.

Yaffa Issachar told reporters outside a Moscow court that she was expecting to see her daughter later in day for the first time since her sentencing on Friday.

“I’m on my way to see Naama now, to tell her that the prime minister, president and justice minister are trying to help her,” she told Israeli reporters.

“I’m asking that they please help get her out of there,” she said.

Issachar has been held by Russia for six months after a reported 10 grams of marijuana were found in her bag during a stopover on her way to Israel.

The prevailing assessment in Jerusalem is that the trial of 26-year-old Issachar was politically motivated and a tit-for-tat move by Moscow after Israel’s Supreme Court approved the extradition of a Russian hacker to the United States. The hacker has yet to be handed over to the US.

Israeli officials have condemned the sentence as wildly disproportionate and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is “doing everything” to free Issachar.

Yaffa Issachar said the sentencing was “very difficult” for Naama, who was shaking during the proceedings.

“I know she’s confused, and I want to explain everything to her, so she knows where we stand. It has been tense… I hope that I can calm her fears,” she said.

“The messages from back home are reason to hope, but I’ve been here a few months already and I know how things operate here,” she added.

Issachar also said it was her daughter’s Hebrew birthday.

“I haven’t seen Naama since the trial. Today is her Hebrew birthday,” she said. “I really want to strengthen her and tell her I love her.”

On Sunday, President Reuven Rivlin appealed Issachar’s sentencing in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writing: “Naama made a grave mistake and has admitted her crime, but in the case of a young woman with no criminal record, the severe sentence handed down will have a deeply destructive impact on her life.”

Issachar was arrested in April while returning from a trip to India. Drugs were sniffed out by police dogs as her suitcase was being transferred by airport staff to her connecting flight from Moscow to Tel Aviv.

Issachar doesn’t deny that there were 10 grams of marijuana in her bag, but has claimed she had no intention of crossing Russian border control and therefore is not a smuggler, according to a Haaretz report.

Prosecutors say that because Issachar’s bag entered Russian airspace with the drugs inside it, her actions should be considered smuggling despite the fact she never intended to enter Russia.

Her family has said Issachar, who also holds US citizenship, is being held hostage by Russia as Moscow presses Israel to free a Russian hacker who faces extradition to the US. Russia has reportedly offered a prisoner swap between the two, which Israel has turned down.

Aleksey Burkov, an IT specialist who was arrested in Israel in 2015 at the request of Interpol, has said he contacted the Issachar family through a friend and urged them to appeal to Israeli officials for a prisoner swap. This made no headway due to the August Supreme Court decision approving the extradition, a move that would be difficult to overrule.

Burkov is wanted on embezzlement charges in the United States for a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers. Burkov told RT (Russia Today), a Russian television network funded by the government and widely considered its propaganda outlet, that he was an “average man,” an IT freelancer from St. Petersburg who was on holiday with his girlfriend in Israel “when his life was turned upside down.” He claimed that he was “hijacked” and taken into custody as part of “a standard US scheme.”

On Sunday, the Kan public broadcaster reported that a short while after Burkov’s extradition was green-lighted, Issachar’s detention privileges were significantly curtailed — indicating that while she may not have originally been arrested as a bargaining chip, it’s possible that she had become one later.

Issachar in August was moved to a prison far from Moscow, while foreign nationals are normally held in a facility in the capital. Her worsened conditions also included a ban on phone calls, family visits, and receiving letters, and an end to kosher meals — moves that match crimes far graver than possession of 10 grams of cannabis during a brief stopover at the Moscow airport.

Those details have strengthened the assessment in Israel that Issachar’s arrest wasn’t originally designed to pressure Israel to free Burkov, but she later became a “hostage” in an attempt to do so.

Israeli diplomatic officials told their counterparts in Moscow that it was impossible to stop Burkov’s extradition since Israel’s Supreme Court had already approved the move.

In a statement on Friday in the wake of Issachar’s sentence, Netanyahu’s office said there was no possibility of preventing Burkov’s extradition to the United States.