Nearly 140 US Jewish leaders urge Gantz, Ashkenazi to block annexation

“Should annexation be advanced, the majority of American Jews who oppose such a policy will feel more alienated from Israel as a result,” the letter said. “Just as we expect that our own government focus on the crisis at hand without using the fear and uncertainty felt by Americans to push through harmful and unrelated policies, we ask that the leaders of the Jewish state to which we are all so committed do the same.”

The public plea comes as Gantz has reportedly indicated in negotiations that he is willing to compromise on West Bank annexation to form a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, which has demanded support for the move.

Netanyahu views West Bank annexation as a legacy-making move and has been adamant about seeing the election promise through before he would have over the prime ministership to Gantz in fall 2021, under a tentative deal.

Gantz, on the other hand, has long opposed unilateral annexation but recognizes that the right-wing bloc currently has a majority that is pushing strenuously for it.

Reports Monday indicated that the agreement taking shape provided for Israel to annex up to 30 percent of the West Bank — all the settlements, and the Jordan Valley — by early summer.

On the matter of annexation, the sides decided that the government will act with the full agreement of the US and in talks with the international community, while preserving strategic interests and peace deals, according to Hebrew media reports.

Under the reported deal, Netanyahu will consult with Gantz on the matter, but apparently will not require his agreement. A vote on annexation would be held within months and not delayed until the coronavirus outbreak has passed. Blue and White will not have a veto to block the vote, but will have a free hand in deciding how to vote.

But even without the backing of Blue and White, there would likely be sufficient support among right-wing MKs in the opposition’s Yisrael Beytenu to approve annexation.

The American Jewish leaders said that pushing forward with annexation now would be “particularly damaging” — not only because it would hurt the chances of an eventual peace deal with the Palestinians, but also because it would seem like Jerusalem was taking advantage of a global pandemic.