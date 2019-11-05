Netflix offers new comedy on an Orthodox Jew who falls for a non-Jewish woman

JTA — A new Netflix rom-com may be its most Jewish offering yet.

“The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch” takes place in the Orthodox Jewish community in Zurich, Switzerland.

The titular character is a young man whose mother desperately wants him to marry a nice Jewish woman.

But Motti, who is played by the Swiss-Israeli actor Joel Basman, ends up falling for a non-Jewish student named Laura, whom he meets at university.

The film came out in Switzerland in 2018 but joined the Netflix lineup last month. It is based on a novel “Wolkenbruch’s Wondrous Journey Into the Arms of a Shiksa” by the Swiss-Jewish author Thomas Meyer, and features dialogue in Yiddish and German.