Palestinian banks said to block terror convicts’ accounts due to new Israeli law

At least one bank operating in the West Bank has blocked access to accounts of Palestinians convicted of terror offenses, days before an Israeli military decree imposing sanctions on banks for financially rewarding terrorism takes effect, according to a report and a monitoring group.

Many Palestinians who served time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses have complained in recent days that they have been unable to access their bank accounts to receive monthly stipends paid out by the Palestine Liberation Organization, and have been told to switch banks if they want to continue receiving them, the Haaretz daily reported Thursday.

Israel has long tried to clamp down on hundreds of millions of dollars in stipends paid out to Palestinians convicted of security offenses or the families of attackers, which it says encourages terror. Ramallah has vowed to continue the payments, describing them as a form of social welfare and compensation for what it claims is an unfair military justice system.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to Haaretz at least one released prisoner from Bethlehem said that the Jordan-based Cairo Amman Bank had told him he must close his account and move it elsewhere.

Similar details were reported Thursday by Israel-based monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which cited various Arabic-language Palestinian and international reports saying other West Bank financial institutions were taking the same steps.

PMW said in a statement that the Israeli legislation, meant to stop the Palestinian Authority incentivizing terror attacks via monthly payments to attackers and their families, was due to take effect on Saturday.

The new military order, signed in February, applies substantial parts of Israel’s anti-terror law to the West Bank. The law states that any person or body handing financial aid to anyone, with the purpose being to facilitate, advance, fund or reward terror-related offenses, is committing a crime that carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Israel has previously deducted the presumed total worth of the stipends from tax revenues it collects on behalf of the PA, prompting a long standoff with Ramallah.

There are 13 banks operating in the West Bank areas ruled by the Palestinian Authority. Seven of them are Palestinian-owned, five are Jordanian and one is Egyptian.

PMW said on April 20 that it had sent a letter of warning about the new legislation to the banks, signed by its director Itamar Marcus and the group’s head of legal strategies, attorney Maurice Hirsch, who is a former director of the IDF’s military prosecution in the West Bank.

“If your bank has any accounts of imprisoned terrorists … you must order the immediate freeze of those accounts,” warned the letter, which was also sent in Arabic.

If they failed to take that action, the letter noted, “the bank is likely to be considered as a body that gave material support to terror, with all of the implications of such, including civil suits to compensate the victims of the acts of terror.”

Qadura Fares, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Palestinian Prisoners Club, confirmed to Haaretz that his organization has received complaints about banks refusing to serve released terror convicts.

Fares argued that closing bank accounts was an extreme step that would hurt some 11,000 families receiving the stipends.

“Such a draconian step means a death sentence for many families, for which this stipend is the only financial breathing tube,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged the PA leadership to prevent more banks taking similar steps.

The PA has not publicly commented on the matter, and its official WAFA news agency has not reported on it.

Azzam Shawa, Palestine Commercial Bank’s general manager, was asked about the matter during a press conference Wednesday, according to Haaretz, and said it was “a sensitive issue.”

Shawa said he hadn’t received an official notification on the matter and only read about it in the press. He added that PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and other officials were discussing the matter “to prevent extortion.”