Palestinian with knife arrested near West Bank settlement

A Palestinian armed with a knife was arrested Sunday morning north of Jerusalem in the West Bank after he raised the suspicion of a civilian security guard.

The security guard alerted the army after spotting the suspect in an area near the community of Psagot, the IDF said in a statement.

Soldiers stopped the suspect, who was found to be carrying a knife. He was transferred for further questioning by security services.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Rescuers Without Borders, a Jewish emergency service operating in the West Bank, said the suspect was a 14-year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Al Bireh.

The arrest came after days after a teenage Israeli girl was killed and her father and brother seriously injured in a bomb attack at a popular natural spring in the West Bank.

Rina Shnerb, her father Eitan and 19-year-old brother Dvir were all wounded in the Friday explosion at a natural spring outside the Dolev settlement. Rina Shnerb was pronounced dead from her injuries, while her father and brother were hospitalized in serious condition.

On Sunday doctors said that there was improvement in the condition of Eitan and Dvir Shnerb but that they were to undergo further surgery during the day.