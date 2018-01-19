Palestinian woman tries to stab Israeli troops in Hebron, is shot – police
Suspect said to be in critical condition after attempted stabbing attack at Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site

By TOI staff Today, 8:27 am 0 Edit
Illustrative: Border Police officers stand at a checkpoint near Hebron's Tomb of the Patriarchs on January 19, 2018. (Border Police)
A Palestinian woman tried to stab Israeli security forces Wednesday morning at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, and was shot and critically wounded by officers at the scene, according to security forces.

The woman, who wasn’t immediately identified, brandished a knife at the flashpoint West Bank holy site and attempted to attack one of the police officers deployed there, the Border Police said in a statement.

Officers subsequently opened fire, and medical officials said she was in critical conditions, the statement said.

There were no casualties among the troops.

A knife with which a Palestinian woman is suspected of attempting to stab security forces at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, October 30, 2019. (Border Police)

The tense city of Hebron, where Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, has been the scene of numerous stabbings and attempted stabbings in recent years.

Last month, a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager was arrested after a knife was found in his bag among school textbooks during a security screening.

