Palestinian woman tries to stab Israeli troops in Hebron, is shot – police

A Palestinian woman tried to stab Israeli security forces Wednesday morning at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, and was shot and critically wounded by officers at the scene, according to security forces.

The woman, who wasn’t immediately identified, brandished a knife at the flashpoint West Bank holy site and attempted to attack one of the police officers deployed there, the Border Police said in a statement.

Officers subsequently opened fire, and medical officials said she was in critical conditions, the statement said.

There were no casualties among the troops.

The tense city of Hebron, where Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, has been the scene of numerous stabbings and attempted stabbings in recent years.

Last month, a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager was arrested after a knife was found in his bag among school textbooks during a security screening.