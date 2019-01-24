Palestinian youths throw firebombs; 1 shot by police

Border Police officers entered the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem Thursday to arrest youths who were throwing Molotov cocktails at a main road that runs near the camp.

One of the youths refused to stop the attacks on passing motorists, leading undercover officers to shoot and seriously wound him, according to a police statement. He was taken to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, where he was undergoing surgery.

Two other assailants, both minors, were arrested by the undercover cops and taken for questioning.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said the firebomb attacks on roads near Shuafat were “terrorism” and “were a recurring phenomenon in recent weeks. The attacks threaten the lives of motorists and could lead to deaths.”

One of the arrested suspects had an unused firebomb on their person at the time of the arrest, the statement said.

The Shuafat camp lies just north of French Hill in northern Jerusalem, and overlooks Route 60 and Route 1 near the intersection point of the two highways.