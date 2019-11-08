Poland expels Swedish neo-Nazi seeking weapons training
Warsaw says man wanted to learn to operate same weapons used in a deadly white supremacist’s attack on mosques in New Zealand
WARSAW — Poland on Friday expelled a Swedish neo-Nazi in the country to attend a paramilitary training course on automatic weapons similar to the type used in a deadly white supremacist’s attack on mosques in New Zealand.
“Today at 8:00 am (7:00 GMT) Anton T. was put aboard a plane to Sweden,” Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s special services coordinator, told AFP without providing a surname for legal reasons.
Swedish media have identified the man as Anton Thulin, a 22-year-old man previously convicted of an attempted bomb attack against a refugee center in Sweden.
The man’s presence in Poland constituted “a serious, real and current threat to security and public order,” special services said in an official statement on his expulsion.
Anton T. “is a member of the Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement which aims to create, by way of a revolution, a national-socialist Republic of the North,” said the statement.
“He came to Poland to attend a paramilitary training course, during which he wanted to learn how to operate the same type of weapon that Brenton Tarrant used during the attack in Christchurch,” it added.
Tarrant, an self-avowed white supremacist who is Australian, has been charged with terrorism and 51 counts of murder for gunning down worshippers at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in March.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments