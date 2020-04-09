Police officers lightly injured as they respond to reports of shooting in Rahat

Two police officers were injured Thursday morning as they responded to reports of a shooting in the predominantly Bedouin southern town of Rahat.

Police said in a statement that officers were attacked when they arrived on the scene, with two injured and two cars damaged. The two officers received medical treatment on the scene.

Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident to identify the suspects involved.

The Kan public broadcaster reported the shooting was the result of a land dispute between two families.

Recent months have seen a wave of crime and killings in the Arab Israeli community.

Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities, which include family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.