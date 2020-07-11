Police probe suspected sex attack on girl as she slept in tent at Sea of Galilee

Police said Saturday they were investigating a suspected sexual assault overnight on a 12-year-old girl as she slept in a tent on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

Police said in a statement that the initial investigation found the girl, who was sleeping in a tent with her older sister, awoke in the night to find a strange man touching her.

The girls’ parents were sleeping in a separate tent.

According to the Ynet news site, the girl woke at around 4 a.m. and found the man assaulting her. She screamed, which woke her sister who in turn shouted for their parents.

It was unclear if they were able to provide a description of the man, but the suspected attack took place on Zinabberay Beach, which has a number of security cameras.

The police statement said that officers were called to the scene and have collected evidence.

According to Channel 13 news, the girl was taken to the Bnai Zion Hospital in Haifa for medical tests.