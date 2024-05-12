Switzerland wins Eurovision as Israel finishes in fifth place overall in Malmo

Switzerland won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, while Israel finished in fifth place overall in a competition that was engulfed by politics and controversies.

Israel, represented by Eden Golan singing “Hurricane,” received the second-highest tally in the public vote, but was only 12th overall in the jury vote, which led to its fifth-place finish. Israel got 323 points in the televote, trailing only Croatia, which received 337 and wound up in second place overall.

Golan did not get 12 points — the maximum possible — from any country’s jury, but received 8 each from Norway, Cyprus and Germany, 5 from both Belgium and Estonia, 4 from Lithuania, 3 each from France, Malta, Moldova and Georgia and 2 from Latvia.

Israel’s jury awarded 12 points to Luxembourg, 10 points to Germany and 8 to Ukraine. Israel’s points were presented live by Maya Alkulumbre, who did not wear a yellow hostage pin on air despite being seen with it during preparation for the show. According to Ynet, she was asked to remove it by Kan ahead of the broadcast, who were seeking not to anger the EBU. Kan did not respond to a request for comment.

Loud boos could be heard during the broadcast when Alkulumbre appeared on screen, as well as when countries awarded points to Israel. Boos during Golan’s performance were muted by anti-boo technology deployed by the European Broadcasting Union, which stages the contest each year.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

In a statement following the competition, Golan said that she is “so proud” of Israel’s fifth-place finish: “From the very first moment we had one goal, which was to make Israel’s strong voice heard in the world, and I know that we accomplished that goal in a big way.” Golan added that amid all the intensity of the competition, “I don’t forget for one moment our hostages, and I dedicate my participation in the contest to them!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Israeli-born singer for Luxembourg, Tali, who performed “Fighter,” wound up in 13th place overall, with its only top jury points coming from Israel.

While the live broadcast, seen annually by more than 150 million people around the world, went off largely smoothly, there were large protests against Israel outside the arena in Malmo, and small largely under-the-radar protests inside the stadium.

Portugal’s Iolanda wore a dress in the opening “flag parade” designed by a Palestinian designer, and her nails were decorated with green, red, white and black colors, as well as a keffiyeh pattern — something she didn’t sport during the semifinal.

Ireland’s Bambie Thug — who was ordered by the EBU to remove pro-Palestinian messaging written on their face in an ancient Irish language — was seen in the green room while awaiting the results with a stuffed watermelon, which has become a prominent pro-Palestinian symbol.

האירלנדים בגרין רום עם צבעי אבטיח כדי להתריס. עוד פרובוקציה בקרונה pic.twitter.com/BsnBGDsbua — Raz Shechnik (@RazShechnik) May 11, 2024

Advertisement

Videos posted on social media from inside the stadium showed that boos could be heard when Golan appeared on stage in both the opening flag march and during her performance of “Hurricane,” although they were not heard in the live broadcast. Many Israeli flags could be seen waving in the audience throughout the close to four-hour live show.

Sweden’s winner last year, Loreen, reportedly said before the competition that she would refuse to hand the trophy to Golan if Israel won.

While this year’s Eurovision has been wrapped in controversy for months, the 24 hours preceding the grand final were particularly intense, with a number of incidents surrounding Israel’s participation. The representatives from both Finland and Norway who were supposed to be announcing their country’s jury votes backed out ahead of the show, saying they did not want to take part, and were replaced by other representatives.

Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who has been vocally pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel, complained to the EBU about supposed insults from the Kan commentators during their semifinal performance this week. And French contestant Slimane paused his dress rehearsal performance mid-song to call for peace: “We must be united by music, yes,” he said, a reference to the official Eurovision slogan, “but with love and peace. Everyone wants to sing their song but they want to be united by love and peace.”

In the most dramatic turn of events, the Netherlands’ contestant, Joost Klein, became the first competitor in history to be disqualified by the EBU after he was involved in a threatening incident with a Eurovision camerawoman on Friday. Though the EBU confirmed that the incident had nothing to do with Israel, many online commentators nevertheless blamed Israel for his disqualification, and railed against the EBU for allowing Israel to take part while barring the Netherlands, who had been a fan favorite.

Israel sent “Hurricane” to the competition after its first submission, “October Rain,” was disqualified by the EBU on charges that it was too political. Activists led a monthslong campaign aimed at getting Israel barred from the competition, but organizers steadfastly refused to do so. They also tried unsuccessfully to get contestants to drop out of the contest to protest Israel’s inclusion, but none did.

Golan was largely confined to her hotel room for the weeks leading up to the show, skipping virtually all events surrounding the contest except for the live shows and dress rehearsals, due to a high threat level against her and the delegation. During the “turquoise carpet” event on Sunday evening, Golan and the Israeli delegation hosted a small Holocaust Remembrance Day gathering.

Switzerland, which has won the contest twice in the past, is slated to host the 2025 edition of the competition. Israel has won four times, most recently in 2018 with Netta Barzilai’s “Toy.”