Dutch Eurovision entry axed from contest after ‘incident’ with female production worker

Dutch contestant Joost Klein was dropped from Saturday’s Eurovision final just hours before the event, following an “incident” involving a female production crew member.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final,” the European Broadcasting Union said in a statement.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.”

“We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member,” the EBU added, an apparent reference to false allegations that the incident had involved the Israeli delegation.

Swedish police said a man had been questioned for threatening a Eurovision employee inside Malmo Arena following the competition’s second semifinal.

The person was not detained, police said without naming the individual, adding the matter had been referred to a prosecutor.

Dutch public broadcaster Avrotros told AFP in an email that it found the move “disproportionate,” adding that it was “shocked by the decision.”

Eurovision expert Paul Jordan told Reuters it was unprecedented for an artist to be expelled on the eve of the final.

“Obviously we don’t know what’s happened now. He could be found innocent,” Jordan said. “I just think it’s a great shame, but the show must go on, as they say.”

At the press conference after the second semifinal, Klein repeatedly covered his face with a Dutch flag, seemingly signifying he didn’t agree with being placed next to the Israeli contestant, Eden Golan.

After Klein’s disqualification, 25 countries will compete in Saturday evening’s grand final.

Bookmakers have Croatia’s Baby Lasagna, real name Marko Purišić, 28, with “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” a song about a young man who leaves home aspiring to become a “city boy” with better opportunities, as the frontrunner to win the contest.

Golan, 20, and her song “Hurricane” also qualified for Saturday’s final — despite facing booing from the audience — with betting odds showing her as one of the leading contenders.

The list of favorites also includes Swiss rapper and singer Nemo, 24, performing “The Code,” a drum-and-bass, opera, rap and rock tune, about Nemo’s journey of self-discovery as a non-binary person.

Other nations high on the betting list include France, the Netherlands, Italy, Ukraine and Ireland, while streaming data from Spotify has also suggested a chance for host nation Sweden.

The 68th version of the contest, normally a festival of catchy songs and tongue-in-cheek kitsch, is taking place amid protests in host city Malmo over the participation of Israel’s Golan.

Police have said some 20,000 people are expected to march against Golan’s participation, with a protest being held for the second time this week through Sweden’s third-largest city, which has a large Muslim population.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Golan for performing despite “contending with an ugly wave of antisemitism.”