Swedish police: Some 20,000 set to protest Eden Golan’s participation in Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest final gets underway in Sweden’s Malmo on Saturday, with thousands of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protesters expected to rally against Eden Golan’s participation amid the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel ranks with Croatia and Switzerland as one of the bookmakers’ favorites to succeed Sweden and win the colorful and kitschy competition watched by more than a hundred million people.

Police said up to 20,000 demonstrators are expected to rally against Israel’s participation in Malmo, whose more than 360,000 inhabitants represent 186 nationalities, many from the Middle East.

Sweden’s third-largest city is also expecting up to 100,000 fans from 90 countries, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic pop group ABBA’s Eurovision win with “Waterloo.”

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees the event, confirmed in March the participation of Israel’s contestant Eden Golan, despite calls for her exclusion from thousands of musicians around the world. More recently, nine of the acts, seven of whom are finalists, have called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

In video from Friday night’s rehearsal in Malmo, loud and prolonged booing could be heard when Golan came on stage.

קריאות הבוז לעדן גולן נשמעות היטב באולם במאלמו במהלך חזרת השופטים. אבל כפי שיעיד חצי הגמר, זה לאו דווקא אומר משהו על התוצאה pic.twitter.com/RdCN8zhK8s — הקופסה ???? (@Hakufsah) May 10, 2024

The war started with Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Terrorists also seized 252 hostages, of whom Israel estimates 128 remain in Gaza, not all of them alive.

In response to the onslaught, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza with the aim of toppling Hamas and securing the release of the hostages. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says over 34,000 have been killed in the coastal enclave since the start of the war. The figures have not been verified and do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Condemnation

Golan’s song is an adaptation of an earlier version named “October Rain,” which she modified after organizers deemed it too political because of its allusions to the Hamas onslaught.

The EBU insists it does not play politics.

This neutrality was challenged on Tuesday by Swedish singer Eric Saade, who took part in the opening number of the competition wearing a keffiyeh around his arm.

Two days later, the unions at Belgian broadcaster VRT briefly interrupted the transmission of the second semifinal to broadcast a message in support of the Palestinians.

“We condemn the violations of human rights by the state of Israel,” the message said in Dutch, accompanied by the hashtags #CeasefireNow and #StopGenocide.

Inside the Malmo Arena, where organizers have banned all flags other than those of the participating countries, it’s all neon lights, bright costumes and upbeat melodies.

Last year’s showpiece in Britain’s Liverpool “was a huge party, a celebration thrown in Putin’s face,” after Ukraine’s win, anthropologist and Eurovision specialist Lisanne Wilken told AFP, referring to Russia’s leader.

“This year it really is more difficult for Sweden to position itself,” she added.

Security tightened

To gain access to the Malmo Arena, the some 9,000 spectators have to pass through a reinforced security system designed in particular to discourage protesters from approaching.

Police have said there are no threats directed at the competition, but their presence has been strengthened with reinforcements from Norway and Denmark.

Golan has been accompanied by a heavy security presence throughout the competition, and has skipped almost all events in Malmo aside from the live shows and dress rehearsals, in light of a wide range of threats made against Israel’s participation.

Sally Sadler, a music fan from the United Kingdom, said the protests had dampened the spirit of Eurovision “a little bit.”

“But it’s all about unity and music. We’re all here together, all nations, for love not hate,” she told AFP.

For the fans, it is now time for rhinestones and lively rhythms and the 2024 edition offers a wide range of musical genres.

Several acts “are about mental health, many young artists express that they are not feeling well and are struggling with their identities,” Andreas Onnerfors, professor of the history of ideas and a Eurovision specialist, told AFP.

“Another clear theme is religious and spiritual allusions. Then there is the classic range of love songs from disappointment to innocent infatuation,” he continued.

While politics is mostly absent on stage, it is closer than organizers were hoping for.

At the press conference after the second semifinal, the Netherlands’ Joost Klein repeatedly covered his face with a Dutch flag, seemingly signifying he didn’t agree with being placed next to Golan.

Klein was absent from Friday’s dress rehearsal, with the EBU investigating “an incident” involving the artist.

The SVT state broadcaster suggested the incident in question had been a confrontation with an employee of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Greek singer Marina Satti appeared to pretend to fall asleep when Golan spoke during a press conference, while former Finnish Eurovision competitor Käärijä filmed a lighthearted video with Golan, before later disavowing the clip after it circulated online.