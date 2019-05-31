To assuage double-cross fears, Netanyahu let Gabbay film him rejecting Liberman

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiated through the night with Avi Gabbay in a last-ditch bid to form a government, he let the Labor Party leader, who was fearful of being double-crossed, film him promising to never partner with Avigdor Liberman, Channel 12 reported Friday.

The two met secretly at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem between Tuesday and Wednesday in an ultimately fruitless attempt by Netanyahu to bring Labor into his prospective coalition amid a breakdown in negotiations with Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party.

The meeting happened despite Gabbay’s repeated vow to never sit in a government with Netanyahu and the fact that most of his party were unaware of the talks.

In a bid to overcome the left-wing party’s opposition to sitting with Netanyahu and the other far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties in the prospective coalition, Netanyahu and Gabbay tried to craft tailor-made portfolios that top Labor MK’s would find hard to resist, Channel 12 said.

For Shelly Yachimovich, a former journalist and social justice campaigner, they stitched together a ministry that would combine the Communications Ministry, the culture portfolio and responsibility for secular pre-university programs and youth movements.

Another top Labor MK, Itzik Shmuli, who was a leader of the 2011 social protest movement, was to be offered the Social Welfare Ministry, while former general Tal Russo, who reportedly accompanied Gabbay to the talks, would be deputy defense minister under Netanyahu.

Gabbay was to be given the treasury.

Other reports had said that Netanyahu also offered to support veteran Labor member Amir Peretz as the next president.

However, as the negotiations wore on, Gabbay remained concerned that Netanyahu would use Labor to secure a government, but then abandon them for Liberman several months down the line, the report said.

Netanyahu suggested that they call a press conference for 7 p.m. where he would announce that he had closed the door for good on a partnership with Liberman. But Gabbay still feared that Netanyahu would use the agreement to secure a deal with Liberman during the 12 hours before the press conference.

“So film me,” the TV report, quoted Netanyahu as saying, painting a picture of Gabbay, standing on the porch of the Prime Minister’s Residence as the sun came up, pushing record on his cell phone to capture Netanyahu saying “today is Wednesday, 6:30 a.m in the morning,” before promising to never again partner with Liberman.

The deal ultimately failed after news of the talks surfaced and Labor MK’s swiftly rejected sitting with Netanyahu. Netanyahu also failed in talks with Liberman leading to initiating snap elections slated for September 17.

The TV report also said that following Liberman’s refusal, several Likud lawmakers proposed passing a law to raise the threshold from 3.25%, just before the vote to dissolve parliament, in order to prevent Liberman getting back into the Knesset.

However, Knesset legal advisers ruled it out, and so did Netanyahu — who noted that it might prevent other right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties making it into the Knesset. Polls on Thursday suggest that Liberman is rising, and is heading for 8 or 9 seats in January, so a raised threshold would have hurt others but not him.

On Thursday Gabbay sought to justify his talks with Netanyahu, saying that even though he had repeatedly vowed to not join his government, he seriously considered it after he was offered the means to help preserve Israeli democracy.

Gabbay said that Netanyahu had agreed to his demands that there be a change in the government’s rhetoric toward the country’s judiciary, which opponents of the premier say he has allowed to come under attack as he weighed legislation to grant himself immunity from prosecution.

The Labor head said that the prime minister had offered him “veto power” on any of the government’s measures regarding the court system, which Gabbay said deserved to be at least considered.

Gabbay also said he had learned from the episode not to issue blanket statements after he spent the election campaign saying he would “never” sit with Netanyahu.

The Labor leader confirmed a report that a surprise Tuesday meeting between Netanyahu and Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut was part of an attempt by Netanyahu to show Gabby his offer was serious.

That meeting came a day after Hayut blasted Netanyahu over looming legislative efforts to stifle the state’s judicial system and grant him immunity from prosecution.

Netanyahu and his Likud party lawmakers were reportedly planning to pass so-called override legislation, removing from the court its power to strike down Knesset laws, and government and parliamentary decisions, it deems unconstitutional.

Gabbay on Wednesday evening acknowledged that he had weighed, and ultimately rejected, a Likud offer to join the coalition.

During the Thursday evening interview on Channel 12, Gabbay said that by Sunday when Netanyahu had first reached out to him, it was clear that Liberman had no intention on joining the government.

“Before my eyes I saw an opportunity to stop the erosion of democracy and those laws,” he said, referring to an immunity bill and a Supreme Court override bill.

“If I had a moment of doubt that he was using us, I would not have entered the room,” explained Gabbay, who throughout the campaign said that Netanyahu could not be trusted and issued dozens of ads calling on the leaders of other parties to vow to never sit with Netanyahu.

The Labor chairman frequently differentiated his party from Blue and White, by saying his faction was the only one between the two that would never sit in a government with Netanyahu.

Confronted with the past statements Gabbay admitted that his “worldview” up to the experiences of the past several days had been to definitively reject the notion of ever serving in a government with Netanyahu

“I know one thing today: I will not say anything like that anymore because you never know what situation you will find yourself in,” he explained.

Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, Gabbay held consultations with fellow party members where he shared with them what Netanyahu had offered. Save for his hand-picked No. 2 Tal Russo, all of the MKs rejected the idea outright.

Nonetheless, Gabbay continued to entertain the idea until late Wednesday night when Channel 12 broke the first story on the existence of the offer. Minutes later, the Labor Party issued a statement that it had decided to reject the proposal.